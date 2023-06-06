Tropical Depression Chedeng slightly intensifies as it lingers over Philippine Sea

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression Chedeng has slightly intensified as it moves around the Philippine Sea, still far from reaching landmass, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

The third cyclone to enter the country this year, Chedeng was last spotted 1,150 kilometers east of southeastern Luzon, with peak winds of 55 km per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kph.

According to PAGASA’s 5 p.m. advisory on Tuesday, Chedeng is “unlikely to directly bring heavy rainfall over any portion of the country in the next three to five days.”

PAGASA forecasts Chedeng will “gradually accelerate and move generally northwestward in the next 24 hours before turning west-northwestward on Thursday.”

The hoisting of wind signals due to Chedeng is also unlikely at this time because of the cyclone’s distance from the land, according to PAGASA.

It is also not expected to cause rough sea conditions over the country’s coastal waters in the next 24 hours.

Although the tropical cyclone may enhance the southwest monsoon (habagat), the areas that will be affected, timing and intensity of monsoon rains and winds may still change, PAG-ASA said. — Cristina Chi with reports by Gaea Katreena Cabico