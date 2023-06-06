LPA over Philippine Sea now Tropical Depression Chedeng

MANILA, Philippines — The low pressure area over the Philippine Sea developed into a tropical depression Tuesday, but the cyclone is not expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds in the next few days, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

The tropical depression, called Chedeng, is the third cyclone to enter country this year.

It was last spotted 1,170 kilometers east of southeastern Luzon, with peak winds of 45 km per hour near the center and gusts of up to 55 kph. PAGASA said the cyclone was hardly moving.

What to expect

Because Chedeng is forecast to remain far from the Philippine landmass, it is unlikely to directly bring heavy rainfall over any portion of the country in the next three to five days.

The hoisting of wind signals due to Chedeng is also unlikely at this time because of the cyclone’s distance from the land. It is also not expected to cause rough sea conditions over the country’s coastal waters in the next 24 hours.

PAGASA said that while the current forecast scenario for Chedeng may enhance the southwest monsoon (habagat), the areas that will be affected, timing and intensity of monsoon rains and winds may still change.

The agency explained this is due to the “dependence of monsoon enhancement on forecast movement and intensity of Chedeng and its interaction with the other weather systems surrounding it.”

Chedeng is forecast to intensify in the next four days and may be upgraded to tropical storm category by Wednesday. It may become a typhoon by Thursday and reach its peak intensity during the weekend while over the Philippine Sea east of Northern Luzon.

Forecast position

June 6, 2023 08:00 PM - 1,145 km east of Southeastern Luzon

June 7, 2023 08:00 AM - 1,075 km east of Southeastern Luzon

June 7, 2023 08:00 PM - 1,170 km east of Central Luzon

June 8, 2023 08:00 AM - 1,015 km east of Central Luzon

June 8, 2023 08:00 PM - 895 km east of Central Luzon

June 9, 2023 08:00 AM - 855 km east of Northern Luzon

June 10, 2023 08:00 AM - 790 km east of Aparri, Cagayan

June 11, 2023 08:00 AM - 765 km east of Basco, Batanes

— Gaea Katreena Cabico