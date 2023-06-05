^

Headlines

Weekly COVID-19 tally drops by 22% at 9,107 cases

Philstar.com
June 5, 2023 | 5:55pm
Weekly COVID-19 tally drops by 22% at 9,107 cases
Daily commuters pay for their jeepney fare in Marikina on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
The STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines posted 9,107 COVID-19 cases in the past week, the Department of Health said Monday.

The daily average of COVID-19 cases from May 29 to June 4 was 22% lower than a week earlier, according to the health department’s latest bulletin. Of the new cases, 77 were severe and critical cases.

There were 554 patients in severe and critical conditions, which accounted for 10.1% of the total COVID-19 admissions in the country.

The DOH also reported that only 21.8% of 2,077 beds in intensive care units nationwide were used, while 23.2% of 18,121 non-ICU beds were occupied.

Meanwhile, the DOH has recorded 10 deaths, three of which occurred from May 22 to June 4.

Bivalent vaccines availability 

The DOH announced last Saturday the arrival of 390,000 donated doses of bivalent vaccines against COVID-19 which will be used as the third booster shot for eligible populations.

According to DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire, the jabs will help boost the country's protection against the original COVID-19 strain, SARS-CoV-2 and Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5.

The arrival of the vaccines was delayed due to logistical issues following the World Health Organization's announcement that COVID is no longer a global health emergency.

Vergeire has said that the country has resumed negotiations with the COVAX Facility in procuring two million donated doses of bivalent vaccines, which were scheduled to arrive in March.

Other population groups may also avail of the bivalent vaccines depending on the availability of stocks, according to the health department.

As per the DOH's latest numbers, at least 78 million or 100.44% of the target population have been vaccinated against COVID-19, while 23 million individuals have received their booster shots. – Cristina Chi with reports by The STAR / Rhodina Villanueva 

COVID-19 CASES

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
NAIA Terminal 3 saddled with longer passenger queues

NAIA Terminal 3 saddled with longer passenger queues

By Rudy Santos | 1 day ago
Passengers at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 are facing long lines at the immigration area, particularly during...
Headlines
fbtw
News from home: Saudi hiring 1M OFWs, Maharlika updates, goodbye 'Eat...Bulaga!'?

News from home: Saudi hiring 1M OFWs, Maharlika updates, goodbye 'Eat...Bulaga!'?

By Kaycee Valmonte | 1 day ago
These were among our headlines and news stories from the past week we think you should know if you’re a Filipino based...
Headlines
fbtw
Mayon&rsquo;s alert status raised to level 2

Mayon’s alert status raised to level 2

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
State volcanologists raised Monday the status of Mayon Volcano in Albay to Alert Level 2, saying it has been exhibiting “increasing...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace announces new officials of 6 agencies

Palace announces new officials of 6 agencies

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
President Marcos has appointed new officials of six agencies and a state-run firm, including the acting chief of the Bases...
Headlines
fbtw
Bivalent jabs now available

Bivalent jabs now available

By Mayen Jaymalin | 18 hours ago
With the bivalent vaccines against COVID-19 finally available in the country, the Department of Health advised the eligible...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Green advocates, scientists urge Marcos to protect Masungi's reforestation efforts

Green advocates, scientists urge Marcos to protect Masungi's reforestation efforts

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
In an open letter released on World Environment Day, 70 individuals urged Marcos to support the 2,700-hectare reforestation...
Headlines
fbtw
CHR backs Senate bill doubling teachers&rsquo; allowance&nbsp;&nbsp;

CHR backs Senate bill doubling teachers’ allowance  

By Cristina Chi | 1 hour ago
A recently approved Senate bill pushing a 100% raise in public school teachers’ teaching supplies allowance starting...
Headlines
fbtw
Gunman in Oriental Mindoro broadcaster killing already identified &mdash; media security task force

Gunman in Oriental Mindoro broadcaster killing already identified — media security task force

By Cristina Chi | 5 hours ago
The government's media security task force said authorities have identified the gunman behind the killing of an Oriental...
Headlines
fbtw
UP system presses government to protect rights of missing activist alumni

UP system presses government to protect rights of missing activist alumni

By Cristina Chi | 7 hours ago
The University of the Philippines System has joined public clamor to safeguard the rights and well-being of three UP alumni...
Headlines
fbtw
Israeli foreign minister on two-day Philippine visit to expand business ties

Israeli foreign minister on two-day Philippine visit to expand business ties

8 hours ago
Cohen, along with an Israeli business delegation, arrived late Sunday evening. While in the Philippines, he will pay courtesy...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with