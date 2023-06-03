'Betty' affects over 104,100 people in six regions â€” NDRRMC

'Betty' affects over 104,100 people in six regions — NDRRMC

In this photo are staff members of the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) in Antique while preparing food packs for distribution to the evacuees affected by "Betty."

MANILA, Philippines — The number individuals affected by tropical cyclone "Betty" (international name: Mawar) continue to pick up days after the former super typhoon left the Philippine area of responsibility on Thursday.

A total of 104,117 people felt the brunt of the tropical cyclone firsthand, said the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Saturday:

dead: 1

injured: 1

inside evacuation centers: 1,169

outside evacuation centers: 429

According to the council, the fatality came from Western Visayas while the injured individual came from the Cordilleras.

The said survivors reportedly came from the following areas:

Ilocos Region: 4,906

Cagayan Valley: 24,355

Central Luzon: 11,361

MIMAROPA: 2,023

Western Visayas: 39,455

Cordillera Administrative Region: 22,017

"A total of 100 damaged houses are reported in Region 1, Region 3, Region 6, CAR," the NDRRMC said. Eleven of which were completely damaged.

"The estimated cost of damage to infrastructure amounting to Php 68,695.58 was reported in CAR," it added.

Around six farmers and fisherfolk were reportedly affected by the tropical cyclone, resulting in over P25,000 in agricultural production loss and damages.

Assistance worth P11.02 million have already been extended to Region 1, Region 2, Region 3, MIMAROPA, Region 6 and CAR in the form of bottled waters, family food packs, diesel, financial aid, among others.

This comes a day after PAGASA announced the start of the rainy season, even with the impending onset of the El Niño phenomenon in the coming months.