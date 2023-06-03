'Betty' affects over 104,100 people in six regions â€” NDRRMC

'Betty' affects over 104,100 people in six regions — NDRRMC
MANILA, Philippines — The number individuals affected by tropical cyclone "Betty" (international name: Mawar) continue to pick up days after the former super typhoon left the Philippine area of responsibility on Thursday.
A total of 104,117 people felt the brunt of the tropical cyclone firsthand, said the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Saturday:
- dead: 1
- injured: 1
- inside evacuation centers: 1,169
- outside evacuation centers: 429
According to the council, the fatality came from Western Visayas while the injured individual came from the Cordilleras.
The said survivors reportedly came from the following areas:
- Ilocos Region: 4,906
- Cagayan Valley: 24,355
- Central Luzon: 11,361
- MIMAROPA: 2,023
- Western Visayas: 39,455
- Cordillera Administrative Region: 22,017
"A total of 100 damaged houses are reported in Region 1, Region 3, Region 6, CAR," the NDRRMC said. Eleven of which were completely damaged.
"The estimated cost of damage to infrastructure amounting to Php 68,695.58 was reported in CAR," it added.
Around six farmers and fisherfolk were reportedly affected by the tropical cyclone, resulting in over P25,000 in agricultural production loss and damages.
Assistance worth P11.02 million have already been extended to Region 1, Region 2, Region 3, MIMAROPA, Region 6 and CAR in the form of bottled waters, family food packs, diesel, financial aid, among others.
This comes a day after PAGASA announced the start of the rainy season, even with the impending onset of the El Niño phenomenon in the coming months.
