^

Headlines

Displaced sugar workers secure financial aid through Romualdez, Gabriela

Philstar.com
May 30, 2023 | 3:04pm
Displaced sugar workers secure financial aid through Romualdez, Gabriela
Farmers harvest sugarcane in Tuy, Batangas on May 14, 2021.
The STAR / Ernie Penaredondo, file

MANILA, Philippines — House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez has facilitated the release of financial aid to more than 700 sugar workers in Batangas who were displaced by the closure of a sugar mill in the province as the local sugar industry faces uncertainty.  

According to a press statement by Rep. Arlene Brosas (Gabriela Women's Party), who helped bring Romualdez and the sugar workers together, said around 770 sugar workers received P10,000 each in financial aid at a maximum of P3,000 per family. The aid distribution was led by the Department of Social Welfare and Development, with thousands more included in lists for the next rounds of aid.

"This is proof of what collective action can do," Brosas said in Filipino, adding that the aid distribution happened because of on-ground consultations, dialogues and campaigning by the sugar workers and farmers affected by the closure of the Central Azucarera Don Pedro Inc. mill in Nasugbu, Batangas.

She added that help to the sugar workers should not end with the distribution. "We must sustain the campaign to save the livelihoods of sugarcane cutters in Batangas," she said.

The closure of the mill, announced in late 2022, has decreased the province's capacity to process sugar, according to a BusinessWorld report on March 14. Roxas Holdings Inc., a listed company, has put the mill up for sale and said in a stock exchange disclosure this month that, in the face of imported sugar, "it has been difficult for local sugar refineries to compete given the high prices of raw sugar feedstock and of outside fuel costs which have increased significantly in recent years."

Brosas said that the mill closure has also affected small sugar planters, truck drivers and others working to harvest, transport and process the sugarcane. She said they have been left with no source of livelihood since last December.

In February, Brosas filed a House resolution to look into the sugar mill's closure and to seek financial aid for displaced sugar workers. Gabriela said it stands with Sugarfolk's Unity for Genuine Agricultural Reform in its position that the aid will only bring temporary relief.

"There should be a program to revive the local industry instead of relying on the 'unli-importation' of tons and tons of sugar," she said. "We need to help our sugar farmers and agricultural workers and also block the land conversion of sugar fields left idle by the closure of CADPI."

AGRICULTURAL WORKERS

SUGAR IMPORTS

SUGAR INDUSTRY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Betty seen exiting Friday; signals up in Batanes, Cagayan

Betty seen exiting Friday; signals up in Batanes, Cagayan

By Bella Cariaso | 16 hours ago
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration expects Typhoon Betty to exit the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Typhoon Betty keeps strength as it slows down
play

Typhoon Betty keeps strength as it slows down

1 day ago
Weather forecasters noted that Betty will move generally northwestward slowly Monday, and may become slow-moving or almost...
Headlines
fbtw
Supplies ready for 10,000 families amid typhoon &lsquo;Betty&rsquo; &mdash; UNICEF

Supplies ready for 10,000 families amid typhoon ‘Betty’ — UNICEF

1 day ago
The United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund said it has prepositioned supplies good for 10,000 families as...
Headlines
fbtw
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions on May 30 due to 'Betty'

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions on May 30 due to 'Betty'

By PhilstarLIVE | 22 hours ago
Here's a live list of cities, municipalities and provinces that have canceled classes
Headlines
fbtw
Betty slows down, but will enhance monsoon

Betty slows down, but will enhance monsoon

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
Typhoon Betty has weakened, but more than 200 millimeters of rain are expected in Northern Luzon and western section of Southern...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Quality of life improved for only 29% of Filipino adults &mdash; SWS

Quality of life improved for only 29% of Filipino adults — SWS

3 hours ago
The poll conducted from March 26 to 29 asked 1,200 adults: “Comparing your quality of life these days to how it was...
Headlines
fbtw
Korean fugitive who escaped Immigration facility re-arrested

Korean fugitive who escaped Immigration facility re-arrested

4 hours ago
The Bureau of Immigration said authorities re-arrested last Monday the Korean national fugitive who escaped their detention...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines starts siphoning oil from sunken tanker

Philippines starts siphoning oil from sunken tanker

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
Diving support vessel Fire Opal is expected to siphon 120,000 to 240,000 liters of oil.
Headlines
fbtw
5,488 evacuated from homes due to 'Betty' &mdash; NDRRMC

5,488 evacuated from homes due to 'Betty' — NDRRMC

5 hours ago
Typhoon Betty has so far affected more than 11,000 individuals and has forced more than 5,000 persons to flee their homes,...
Headlines
fbtw
ANYARE?: No more UniTeam?

ANYARE?: No more UniTeam?

5 hours ago
The UniTeam that helped President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. win in the 2022 elections seems to be breaking ap...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with