Peter Advincula — the man claiming to be 'Bikoy' in viral videos — guilty of perjury

Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
May 24, 2023 | 9:55am
Peter Advincula â the man claiming to be 'Bikoy' in viral videos â guilty of perjury
Peter Joemel Advincula who claimed that he is "Bikoy," the hooded man in the "Ang Totoong Narcolist" videos, left the Philippine National Police headquarters on May 25, 2019 after he posted bail for estafa charges against him. But he returned two days later for protective custody.
The STAR / Boy Santos

MANILA, Philippines — A Manila court has found Peter Joemel Advincula, who claims to be the “Bikoy” in the “Ang Totoong Narco-list” videos that went viral in 2019, guilty of perjury over false claims he made against members of the Free Legal Assistance Group.

The Manila Metropolitan Trial Court Branch 17 found Advincula “guilty beyond reasonable doubt of the crime perjury.”

Judge Karla Funtila-Abugan sentenced him to imprisonment of from three months and one day to a maximum of one year and one day.

“No civil liability is adjudged for lack of basis,” the order, shared by lawyer Erin Tañada, who was one of the complainants, read.

The case stemmed from a perjury rap filed against Advincula by FLAG lawyers Tañada, Chel Diokno and Theodore Te. It is an offshoot of a sedition complaint the police filed against more than 30 personalities linked to the political opposition, where Advincula was both a respondent and witness.

The FLAG lawyers sued Advincula for lying in his sworn affidavit when he linked them to “Project Sodoma”, a supposed plot to erode trust in the government and that he said was meant to lead to the ouster of then President Rodrigo Duterte. 

At the end of the justice department probe into the sedition complaint, only 11 people—including Advincula and former Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV—named in the police complaint were charged with conspiracy to commit sedition.

Complaints against dozens of others, including the FLAG lawyers, were dismissed.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ANG TOTOONG NARCOLIST

FREE LEGAL ASSISTANCE GROUP
