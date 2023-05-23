Delivery service Maxim caught illegally 'taking in passengers' during Senate hearing

MANILA, Philippines — Riders from courier service Maxim were caught red-handed for taking in passengers during a Senate hearing on the possible legalization of motorcycles-for-hire, even if the company is only allowed to deliver packages.

In a public hearing of the Committee on Public Services this Tuesday, Sen. Raffy Tulfo pointed out the issue after being made aware of it in the news. The staff of Sen. Grace Poe and some resource persons then tried booking a ride right there and confirmed the veracity of the reports.

"The app is very deceiving. We don't know for sure if it will take passengers or delivery. It doesn't state in the app, if I'm not mistaken," said Poe.

"My staff tried Maxim right now. The rider said that they could ferry passengers."

Currently, only Angkas, Joy Ride and Move It are permitted to operate motorcycle taxi services in the country amid a pilot study being conducted by the government before the total legalization of motorcycles as a form of public transportation.

A quick look at Maxim's app on Google Play describes the service as a "taxi booking service and delivery" application. Some of the resource persons also pointed out that the app also offers very low prices, which could result in "unfair competition."

"Should passengers be involved in an accident, they won't be covered by insurance. The only thing that would be insured is the cargo being delivered, the passengers are not. Let's take down the app," Tulfo appealed to the Department of Trade and Industry in a mix of Filipino and Englsih.

"Let's remove the term taxi [on the app]. Because people, when they see that app, they will think that it's okay for passengers to ride them."

'We only market ourselves as a delivery service'

A representative from Maxim explained that the service originated as a ride-hailing app from an international company.

However, they claimed that they have already stopped taking in passengers after being fined by the government prior to the pilot study of the Department of Transportation.

The company also explained that their real name is "Taxi Philippines Incorporated" but operating under the brand of Maxim since their application as a legitimate motorcycle taxi service is still pending.

"We are promoting that we are a delivery [service]," said one of Maxim's representatives only identified as Morales. "We have really restricted riders from taking passengers... We block those riders."

"Yes we will do that recommendation [remove option for carrying passengers]. ASAP po. I'm trying to communicate with our head quarters and we are trying to do that today."

Poe warned representatives from Maxim that they could be cited for contempt for saying that the company isn't taking in passengers while riders do. In their defense, the company said that its their independent contractor riders who are committing the violation and not them.

The results of the executive department's study state that most are in favor of totaly legalizing two-wheeled motor vehicles for hire for their cost and mobility. However, Poe stated that the government must ensure the highest safety standard to make it a viable alternative.

Nearly 30% of all road crash deaths involve powered two and three-wheeled vehicles, according to the most recent Global Status Report for Road Safety by the World Health Organization. The figures, however, are higher in Southeast Asia where 43% of all fatal road crashes involve two- and three-wheelers.