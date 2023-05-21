^

Headlines

Bill seeking fair labor practices, job security for BPO workers filed

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
May 21, 2023 | 3:11pm
Bill seeking fair labor practices, job security for BPO workers filed
Amid projections of the continued growth of the business process outsourcing (BPO) industry in the Philippines, a lawmaker has refiled a measure that aims to improve the working conditions and benefits received by BPO workers.
BW FILE PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines — Amid projections of the continued growth of the business process outsourcing (BPO) industry in the Philippines, a lawmaker has refiled a measure that aims to improve the working conditions and benefits received by workers in that sector.

Filed by Rep. Raoul Manuel (Kabataan Partylist), House Bill 8189 or the BPO Workers Welfare Act is a new version of the Magna Carta for BPO Workers proposed in the 18th Congress.

The bill establishes standards for fair labor practices and mandates additional benefits to BPO workers, such as safeguards against job insecurity, a uniform nationwide minimum wage for entry-level positions, and access to medical benefits upon employment.

“We recognize the importance of the BPO industry in providing jobs for our countrymen, but we also recognize the need to protect the rights and welfare of BPO workers,” Manuel said.

The bill also aims to address “the issue of low wages” in the local BPO industry, which employs nearly 1.3 million Filipinos, many of whom render third-party services to companies in developed countries like the United States, Japan, Australia and countries in Europe.

In January, more than 80% of outsourcing companies believe that they expect to post growth in 2023 "despite a potential global recession," according to a survey by IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines.

“BPO companies in IT hubs outside Metro Manila offer new hires a low salary of P5,500 a month in the Bicol region, while in the National Capital Region, basic salaries can be as low as P12,500 a month, and workers rely on incentives to increase their take-home pay,” Kabataan party-list said.

“Regular increases in salaries have been nominal or sometimes non-existent.”

Job insecurity in the BPO industry 

BPO workers also suffer from a lack of security of tenure because of the risk of overseas clients pulling out or ending contracts.

When this happens, “BPO workers are placed on 'floating status,' which means they are still employed with no pay for as long as six months, even if the companies continue to hire new agents for other clients,” Kabataan said.

Workers’ right to organize and form unions is "also severely curtailed" by BPO companies and big industry groups, according to the party-list.

“In addition, those workers who are brave enough to organize and/or fight for their right to organize face various forms of harassment and discrimination from management,” they added.

The Philippines is estimated to hold a sizable chunk — or 10-15% — of the global BPO market.

BPO WORKERS

LABOR RIGHTS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Possible supertyphoon might enter PAR by May 26; PAGASA to call it 'Betty'

Possible supertyphoon might enter PAR by May 26; PAGASA to call it 'Betty'

By James Relativo | 1 day ago
State weather bureau PAGASA is currently monitoring a tropical depression east of Mindanao, one that could possibly enter...
Headlines
fbtw
PAGASA monitoring storm outside PAR

PAGASA monitoring storm outside PAR

By Romina Cabrera | 16 hours ago
The state weather bureau is monitoring a tropical storm outside the Philippine area of responsibility that could possibly...
Headlines
fbtw
G7 declares support for South China Sea arbitral ruling

G7 declares support for South China Sea arbitral ruling

By Michael Punongbayan | 16 hours ago
Leaders of seven of the world’s most powerful democracies or the G7 have declared support for the 2016 international...
Headlines
fbtw
PDEG eyes money laundering probe on cops

PDEG eyes money laundering probe on cops

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
As part of efforts to weed out scalawags among their ranks, Drug Enforcement Group director Brig. Gen. Faro Antonio Olaguera...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos eyeing self-regenerating pension system

Marcos eyeing self-regenerating pension system

By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
The government is aiming for a “self-regenerating” pension system for the military and the police, President Marcos...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippines needs more investments in manufacturing

Philippines needs more investments in manufacturing

By Venice Isabelle RaÃ±osa | 1 day ago
“Governments that don’t satisfy their constituents don’t remain governments very long.”
Headlines
fbtw
Implementing a community-based approach in the West Philippine Sea

Implementing a community-based approach in the West Philippine Sea

By Alynna Carlos | 7 days ago
Discussions on the West Philippine Sea often focus on finding military solutions to drive away Chinese vessels encroaching...
Headlines
fbtw
Power in partnership: The strategic significance of the US-Philippines alliance

Power in partnership: The strategic significance of the US-Philippines alliance

By Jikko Alfonso Puzon | May 6, 2023 - 10:48am
Following the successful conclusion of this year's Balikatan exercise and the announcement of four new sites under the Enhanced...
Headlines
fbtw
Ambassador Albert del Rosario, a man of unparalleled integrity and leadership

Ambassador Albert del Rosario, a man of unparalleled integrity and leadership

By Krystyna Dy | April 29, 2023 - 3:03pm
In an age where values are often overlooked or compromised for personal gain, Ambassador Albert del Rosario stood strong in...
Headlines
fbtw
The patriotic legacy of Ambassador Albert del Rosario

The patriotic legacy of Ambassador Albert del Rosario

By Alynna Carlos | April 22, 2023 - 3:00pm
Among the former foreign affairs secretary’s many achievements, the case of the West Philippine Sea stands out.
Headlines
fbtw
The patriotic legacy of Ambassador Albert del Rosario

The patriotic legacy of Ambassador Albert del Rosario

By Alynna Carlos | April 22, 2023 - 3:00pm
Among the former foreign affairs secretary’s many achievements, the case of the West Philippine Sea stands out.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with