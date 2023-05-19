Talks on Philippine-run shelters in Kuwait end in deadlock

MANILA, Philippines — The negotiation to settle migrant workers’ issue concerning government-run shelters in Kuwait reportedly ended in a deadlock, with the Philippines maintaining that it is not closing down shelters for Filipinos.

Migration expert Manny Geslani said that during bilateral talks on May 16-17 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kuwait, the Kuwaiti government said it wants the removal of Philippine-run runaway shelters while the Philippine panel insisted that these are part of the embassy’s mandate.

Senior Philippine officials explained that all actions taken by Manila and the embassy in Kuwait are solely to ensure the safety and welfare of Filipinos.

“On issues related to services being rendered to our migrant workers, the delegation explained that all actions taken by the Philippine Embassy and the Philippine Government are solely to ensure the safety and welfare of our own nationals,” the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said yesterday in a statement.

“Providing protection to a country’s citizens abroad is a well-established duty of consular offices under international law and conventions,” it added.

Kuwait authorities however said that the Philippine embassy has no right to have shelters and that runaways must go to Kuwait’s social welfare department.

DFA Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega said during a hearing at the House of Representatives on Monday that the shelters for runaway household workers were viewed as a violation of Kuwaiti laws. However, the Philippines, he said, is not closing down the shelters since it is required under Philippine law.

There are over 200,000 Filipinos staying in Kuwait at this time.

The Philippine government has assured full support and assistance to all Filipino workers in Kuwait and their families. The Department of Migrant Workers and DFA gave the assurance amid reports that negotiations between the Philippines and Kuwaiti government have failed.