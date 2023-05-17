Maynilad takes steps vs Laguna de Bay deterioration

Fish cages are seen in Laguna de Bay, Rizal Province on March 30, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — West zone concessionaire Maynilad Water Services Inc. has laid out necessary interventions to help prevent further deterioration in Laguna de Bay’s water quality, which may trigger water supply interruption.

Maynilad, which sources at least 300 million liters per day (MLD) from Laguna de Bay, said it has installed ultrasonic algae control equipment and upgraded its silt curtain to protect the lake from pollutants and keep its quality stable.

Laguna de Bay, the country’s largest lake and a major source of potable water, has seen a deterioration in its water quality due to industrial pollutants, excessive fish feeds and chemicals.

Maynilad’s monitoring of the lake’s water quality showed the water’s nephelometric turbidity units reached 154 in April and a high of 233 NTU from May 1 to 7.

The company said the lake’s ideal NTU should be below 100 or ranging from only 40 to 70.

Latest data from the state-run Laguna Lake Development Authority showed that there is a high concentration of blue-green algae in the lake, a form of bacteria that adversely affects both water quality and the filtration system in the lake.

“Maynilad began dredging the portion of the lake near its facility’s intake structure to minimize vulnerability to spikes in turbidity,” the company said in a statement.

“It has also been replacing the filters of its treatment plants more frequently than the filter’s expected lifespan,” it said.

Maynilad currently gets 300 MLD from the lake through its two treatment plants in Barangay Putatan in Muntinlupa City.

The supply serves around 10 percent of the company’s total customer base, while the rest or 90 percent of its supply is sourced from Angat Dam in Bulacan.

Maynilad, the largest private water concessionaire in the Philippines, began tapping Laguna de Bay as an alternate source of raw water in 2010.

The company is in the process of constructing its third treatment facility, which will be completed by the end of the year.

Maynilad serves the west zone or the areas of Caloocan, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Navotas and Malabon as well as portions of Manila, Quezon City, Makati and Cavite.