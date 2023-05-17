^

Headlines

Maynilad takes steps vs Laguna de Bay deterioration

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
May 17, 2023 | 12:00am
Maynilad takes steps vs Laguna de Bay deterioration
Fish cages are seen in Laguna de Bay, Rizal Province on March 30, 2022.
STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — West zone concessionaire Maynilad Water Services Inc. has laid out necessary interventions to help prevent further deterioration in Laguna de Bay’s water quality, which may trigger water supply interruption.

Maynilad, which sources at least 300 million liters per day (MLD) from Laguna de Bay, said it has installed ultrasonic algae control equipment and upgraded its silt curtain to protect the lake from pollutants and keep its quality stable.

Laguna de Bay, the country’s largest lake and a major source of potable water, has seen a deterioration in its water quality due to industrial pollutants, excessive fish feeds and chemicals.

Maynilad’s monitoring of the lake’s water quality showed the water’s nephelometric turbidity units reached 154 in April and a high of 233 NTU from May 1 to 7.

The company said the lake’s ideal NTU should be below 100 or ranging from only 40 to 70.

Latest data from the state-run Laguna Lake Development Authority showed that there is a high concentration of blue-green algae in the lake, a form of bacteria that adversely affects both water quality and the filtration system in the lake.

“Maynilad began dredging the portion of the lake near its facility’s intake structure to minimize vulnerability to spikes in turbidity,” the company said in a statement.

“It has also been replacing the filters of its treatment plants more frequently than the filter’s expected lifespan,” it said.

Maynilad currently gets 300 MLD from the lake through its two treatment plants in Barangay Putatan in Muntinlupa City.

The supply serves around 10 percent of the company’s total customer base, while the rest or 90 percent of its supply is sourced from Angat Dam in Bulacan.

Maynilad, the largest private water concessionaire in the Philippines, began tapping Laguna de Bay as an alternate source of raw water in 2010.

The company is in the process of constructing its third treatment facility, which will be completed by the end of the year.

Maynilad serves the west zone or the areas of Caloocan, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Navotas and Malabon as well as portions of Manila, Quezon City, Makati and Cavite.

LAGUNA DE BAY

MAYNILAD
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Teves might fly back to Philippines 'tomorrow', police alerted &mdash; Remulla

Teves might fly back to Philippines 'tomorrow', police alerted — Remulla

By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
Suspended Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. (Negros Oriental) is returning to the Philippines on Wednesday, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin...
Headlines
fbtw
Pimentel tries to delay Senate debates on Maharlika Fund bill

Pimentel tries to delay Senate debates on Maharlika Fund bill

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva had moved to start interpellations on Senate Bill No. 2020, but Senate Minority Leader...
Headlines
fbtw
In meeting with Marcos, Tulfo suggests gov&rsquo;t to take back operations of power grid

In meeting with Marcos, Tulfo suggests gov’t to take back operations of power grid

By Xave Gregorio | 12 hours ago
Sen. Raffy Tulfo suggested to President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. that the government take back the operations...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH confirms local transmission of 'Arcturus', tells public to keep masking

DOH confirms local transmission of 'Arcturus', tells public to keep masking

7 hours ago
The Department of Health has confirmed that there is already a local transmission of COVID-19 Omicron subvariant Arcturu...
Headlines
fbtw
Heat index hits &lsquo;dangerous&rsquo; level in 14 areas &ndash; Pagasa

Heat index hits ‘dangerous’ level in 14 areas – Pagasa

By Bella Cariaso | 2 days ago
At least 14 areas experienced “danger” heat index on Saturday, ranging from 42 to 46 degrees Celsius, according...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest

CEPCA Open Chess tourney set for May 28

51 minutes ago
The cream of the crop in Cebu chess will once again test each other’s mettle through the Cebu Executives and Professionals Chess Association Summer Open Chess Tournament slated on May 28 at Robinsons Galleria...
Headlines
fbtw

A third WC Finals rematch for LAL and DEN

By Bobby Motus | 51 minutes ago
A loaded Denver Nuggets team was seeded 2nd in the 2009 Western Conference Playoffs. 
Headlines
fbtw
USPF downs SHS-Ateneo to win CYBL U20 crown

USPF downs SHS-Ateneo to win CYBL U20 crown

1 day ago
The University of Southern Philippines Foundation Panthers trounced the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles, 50-39,...
Headlines
fbtw

Black is beautiful

By Raffy Uytiepo | 1 day ago
Segregation was a set of laws that forced people of different races to live separately. 
Headlines
fbtw

The Manngagahan Bike Fest Stage 2

By Jose Vicente â€˜JVâ€™ Araneta | 2 days ago
The Manggahan Bike Fest in Guimaras a week ago was a 2-day, 2-stage race.
Headlines
fbtw

La Lakers, Heat Mi-Abante Sa NBA conference finals

By Emmanuel B. Villaruel | 3 days ago
Ang Los Angeles Lakers ug Miami Heat mipalukapa sa tagsa-tagsa nila ka mga kaatbang aron pag-abante sa NBA conference finals kagahapong adlawa.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with