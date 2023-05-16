More roads, better internet in five-year National Tourism Development Plan

Residents decorated the façade of their homes with colorful buntal hats in celebration of Agawan Festival on May 15, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has approved the Department of Tourism’s blueprint to promote the Philippines and address issues related to the development of the tourism industry.

Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco in a press conference at Malacañan thanked Marcos for his approval of the National Tourism Development Plan which, she said, will “establish a Philippine tourism industry anchored on Filipino culture, heritage and identity with the goal of transforming the country into a tourism powerhouse.”

The NTDP covers five years, until 2028, spanning the Marcos Jr. administration.

The blueprint will not only focus on promotion of the Philippines, domestically and internationally, but will also roadblocks in the development of the tourism industry. This covers “development of infrastructure, connectivity as well as digitalization, equalization of tourism development, and promotion and enhancement of the overall tourism experience.”

Frasco said that primary to this is “building more quality roads” towards all tourism destinations, from major to even less known and emerging spots.

The plan also includes determining the capacities of these tourism spots for sustainability, such as their capacity for drainage, sewerage and water treatment.

Connectivity will also be addressed—and the Department of the Information Communications and Technology will help in this aspect.

Connectivity

DICT Secretary Ivan John Uy, who was also at the briefing, agreed that digitalization and connectivity remain as one of the challenges in the tourism industry development.

He said that that the DOT has earlier listed 94 tourist destinations with connectivity challenges, including major spots like Baguio City, Palawan, Boracay island and Cebu.

Uy said that by next quarter, 46 out of the 94 spots will lightened with internet activity, while they are will be working to address connectivity issues in the remaining areas until the end of the year.

“This is joint initiative with DOT and DICT in order to ensure that our tourist will have a complete experience in tourism areas,” he said.

Uy also said the DICT, together with the DOT, Department of Foreign Affairs and the Bureau of Immigration, will help in deploying an e-visa system to consulates that is seen to help address administrative roadblocks in pushing for the Philippines’ tourism agenda.

Job development

Frasco said they are expecting that with the NDTP in place, job generation will follow.

The department will develop tourism circuits and push tourism across regions and provinces.

They will also engage in “heritage and culture mapping of regions,” that will allow local tourism industry to develop their own products while, in turn, the department will give guidance to them.

Frasco said that the department in “the next few weeks” will also release its enhanced DOT slogan. — Kristine Joy Patag