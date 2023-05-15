^

Headlines

Senate panel to scrutinize NGCP performance

Philstar.com
May 15, 2023 | 1:32pm
Senate panel to scrutinize NGCP performance
The power transmission operator, in a statement yesterday, alerted the public of tight power supply during the summer months, with the Department of Energy (DOE) forecasting an increase in peak demand this year.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate public services panel is open to heeding the call of some senators to review the congressional franchise of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines, committee chairperson Sen. Grace Poe said Monday.

“The committee will thoroughly scrutinize the performance of the NGCP and see if it has remained faithful to its signed franchise or if violations have been committed,” Poe said in a statement.

She stressed that recurring power outages across the country during the summer months should not be the norm and added that vigilance must be exercised to ensure that electricity must remain under the control of Filipinos.

“Utilities that are concerned with national security should remain with the national government, controlled by the Philippines,” Sen. JV Ejercito said in a press briefing at the Senate.

Ejercito said that while it will entail a lot of costs, the government should find ways to take back control of the energy transmission system, 40% of which is owned by the State Grid Corporation of China, while the remaining 60% is owned by a group of Filipino businessmen led by tycoons Henry Sy Jr. and Robert Coyiuto Jr.

“There is a way if we want to [take back control.] We have to put national interest, patrimony and national security first so that we have peace of mind,” Ejercito said.

The NGCP has reported in recent weeks power plant outages that led to brownouts across the country. — Xave Gregorio

NATIONAL GRID CORPORATION OF THE PHILIPPINES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Heat index hits &lsquo;dangerous&rsquo; level in 14 areas &ndash; Pagasa

Heat index hits ‘dangerous’ level in 14 areas – Pagasa

By Bella Cariaso | 15 hours ago
At least 14 areas experienced “danger” heat index on Saturday, ranging from 42 to 46 degrees Celsius, according...
Headlines
fbtw
P2,000 fertilizer eyed by DA overpriced?

P2,000 fertilizer eyed by DA overpriced?

By Bella Cariaso | 15 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture has come under fire after a farmers’ group revealed that the biofertilizer being pushed...
Headlines
fbtw
Melanie&rsquo;s daughter Michelle is Miss Universe Philippines 2023

Melanie’s daughter Michelle is Miss Universe Philippines 2023

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 15 hours ago
Michelle Dee of Makati City was named Miss Universe Philippines 2023 during the pageant held last Saturday night at the SM...
Headlines
fbtw
COVID-19 positivity rate hits 23.6 percent nationwide

COVID-19 positivity rate hits 23.6 percent nationwide

By Pia Lee-Brago | 15 hours ago
The nationwide COVID-19 positivity rate is at 23.6 percent, OCTA Research said.
Headlines
fbtw
PCG marks West Philippine Sea territory with navigational buoys

PCG marks West Philippine Sea territory with navigational buoys

By Evelyn Macairan | 15 hours ago
Marking what’s part of the country, the Philippine Coast Guard recently installed five navigational buoys in critical...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Police rescue 17 Malaysians from poor working conditions at Kawit, Cavite firm

Police rescue 17 Malaysians from poor working conditions at Kawit, Cavite firm

4 minutes ago
"We will continue to work closely with our foreign counterparts to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone within our...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate panel to scrutinize NGCP performance

Senate panel to scrutinize NGCP performance

1 hour ago
The Senate public services panel is open to heeding the call of some senators to review the congressional franchise of the...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Onions should be no more than P140 a kilo&rsquo;

‘Onions should be no more than P140 a kilo’

By Bella Cariaso | 15 hours ago
Farmers’ group Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura said the retail price of onions is overpriced at P200 per kilo, as...
Headlines
fbtw
GCash working with NPC, BSP after phishing try

GCash working with NPC, BSP after phishing try

15 hours ago
Mobile payments service GCash has been constantly coordinating with authorities and regulatory bodies, like the Bangko Sentral...
Headlines
fbtw
More people globally being affected by disasters

More people globally being affected by disasters

By Pia Lee-Brago | 15 hours ago
Globally, the number of people affected by disasters since 2015 increased by 80 percent despite the adoption of a United Nations-backed...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with