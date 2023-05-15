Senate panel to scrutinize NGCP performance

The power transmission operator, in a statement yesterday, alerted the public of tight power supply during the summer months, with the Department of Energy (DOE) forecasting an increase in peak demand this year.

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate public services panel is open to heeding the call of some senators to review the congressional franchise of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines, committee chairperson Sen. Grace Poe said Monday.

“The committee will thoroughly scrutinize the performance of the NGCP and see if it has remained faithful to its signed franchise or if violations have been committed,” Poe said in a statement.

She stressed that recurring power outages across the country during the summer months should not be the norm and added that vigilance must be exercised to ensure that electricity must remain under the control of Filipinos.

“Utilities that are concerned with national security should remain with the national government, controlled by the Philippines,” Sen. JV Ejercito said in a press briefing at the Senate.

Ejercito said that while it will entail a lot of costs, the government should find ways to take back control of the energy transmission system, 40% of which is owned by the State Grid Corporation of China, while the remaining 60% is owned by a group of Filipino businessmen led by tycoons Henry Sy Jr. and Robert Coyiuto Jr.

“There is a way if we want to [take back control.] We have to put national interest, patrimony and national security first so that we have peace of mind,” Ejercito said.

The NGCP has reported in recent weeks power plant outages that led to brownouts across the country. — Xave Gregorio