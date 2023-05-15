^

Melanie’s daughter Michelle is Miss Universe Philippines 2023

Charmie Joy Pagulong - The Philippine Star
May 15, 2023 | 12:00am
Melanieâ€™s daughter Michelle is Miss Universe Philippines 2023
Like Mother, Like Daughter: Michelle Marquez Dee waves to the crowd after winning the Miss Universe Philippines crown at the SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City on Saturday night. She is the daughter of former Miss International Melanie Marquez.
Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — Michelle Dee of Makati City was named Miss Universe Philippines 2023 during the pageant held last Saturday night at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Dee is the daughter of former supermodel and Miss International 1979 Melanie Marquez.

Stunning in her black gown, Dee bested 37 other contestants during coronation night. She will represent the country at the 72nd Miss Universe competition to be held in El Salvador.

Dee also bagged special awards such as Best in Evening Gown, Face of Ponds, Miss Aqua and Miss Zion.

The 28-year-old beauty queen was asked by one of the judges Rep. Sam Verzosa during the first round of question-and-answer portion about the income inequality in the Philippines, “The gap between the rich and the poor remains. How do we close the gap?”

Dee’s answer was, “I think first we have to recognize what we have and the privileges that we have, such as food, education and homes. I think the best way to address this is really through education because education holds no status quo and every Filipino child has the right to an education – not any education but quality education. Because I believe if the government can provide this to every Filipino child, then we can not only elevate their quality of life, but we can empower them as well.”

In the second round of Q&A, the Top 5 candidates were given the same question which was about Department of Tourism’s new branding campaign, “We give the world our best.” They were asked, “What is the best that we could offer to the rest of the world? Why do you consider it so?”

Dee replied, “The Philippines is home to very beautiful natural resources – from the beaches, the mountains, but I firmly believe that the best natural resource that the Philippines has is us Filipinos. We are the true heart and soul of the Philippines – with the way we are hospitable, with the warm smiles. And we are the reason why the world keeps coming back for more.”

“No matter where the universe takes me, I will always be proud to call the Philippines my home. And no matter what happens, I will always be proud to call myself Pinoy,” she added.

Dee is a model, entrepreneur and an actress. She is part of GMA’s Sparkle roster of talents and has appeared in I Left My Heart in Sorsogon, Mga Lihim ni Urduja, Agimat ng Agila, and many others.

She graduated with a degree in psychology from De La Salle University in Manila and earned a certificate program in entrepreneurship essentials at Harvard Business School in 2021.

She finished in the Top 12 of Miss World 2019 and was crowned Miss Universe Philippines Tourism 2022, next to Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi.

Dee is an advocate of autism awareness and mental health education.

Pauline Amelinckx from Bohol and Krishnah Gravidez from Baguio were later named Miss Supranational Philippines and Miss Charm Philippines, respectively. Gravidez won the Best in Swimsuit award.

Zambales’ bet Christine Opiaza placed first runner-up while Pampanga’s Angelique Manto was second runner-up.

The winners of the pre-pageant challenges include Agusan del Norte’s Jannarie Zarzoso (glam), Amelinckx (swimsuit), Manto (runway) and Bulacan’s Princess Anne Marcos (Smilee casting award).

Shayne Glenmae Maquiran from Capiz won Miss Friendship while Zarzoso got the Face of Social Media award. Co-host Alden Richards mistakenly announced the awards of the two but he was quick to correct it.

The panel of judges include Lyn Lee, Tonee Co Hang, Anne Garces, lawyer Annette Gozon-Valdes, Yedda Romualdez, Lloyd Lee, Dr. Nelda Eufemio, Dyan Castillejo and Marion de Guzman.

American Idol (Season 11) runner-up Jessica Sanchez and South Korean singer Nam Woo-Hyun were among the performers during the pageant’s coronation night.

