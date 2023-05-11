SC stops disqualification of Legazpi mayor Rosal

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court issued Thursday a status quo ante order in relation to the disqualification case against Carmen Geraldine Rosal as candidate for mayor of Legazpi City in Albay in the 2022 elections.

The Supreme Court said the en banc “deemed it necessary and proper” to issue a status quo ante order requiring the parties to observe the status quo prevailing before the issuance of the Commission on Elections resolutions dated Octo. 4, 2022 and May 4, 2023.

This means that Rosal will be reinstated as the mayor of Legazpi City for now, blocking the move of the Comelec to disqualify her from the 2022 mayoral race.

The case stemmed from a resolution issued by the Comelec en banc on May 4 that affirmed the ruling of its second division disqualifying Rosal and holding her accountable for “giving money to influence, induce or corrupt the voters” in violation of Section 68(a) of the Omnibus Election Code.

It also proclaimed second-placer Alfredo Garbin Jr. as the duly elected mayor of Legazpi City.

The poll body on Wednesday affirmed with finality the disqualification of Rosal for her involvement in the payout of cash assistance that coincided with the 45-day election spending ban.

Acting Chief Justice Marvic Leonen issued the status quo ante order upon the recommendation of the member-in-charge.

The SC also required the following parties to file a consolidated comment within a non-extendible period of 10 days from notice of the order:

Comelec

Garbin

Joseph San Agustin Armogila, a candidate for councilor who filed a petition for disqualification against Rosal.

Rosal

Vice Mayor Oscar Robert Cristobal

— Gaea Katreena Cabico