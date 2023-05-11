LIVE: House panel probes LTO shortage of plastic driver's license card

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives transportation committee begins Thursday its inquiry into the shortage of plastic ID cards for driver's licenses issued by the Land Transportation Office.

In filing the House resolution for the probe, Rep. Bernadette Herrera (Bagong Henerasyon party-list) called on the House to identify the part of the procurement process that has repeatedly posed problems for the LTO.

The LTO in late April confirmed an ongoing "shortage" of plastic driver's license cards in the Philippines—a situation which has led them to launch digital driver's license cards or issue temporary licenses printed on a mere piece of paper.

The hearing started at 9 a.m., but the agenda on the LTO shortage of plastic cards will follow a probe into the NAIA power shutdowns.

