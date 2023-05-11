^

Headlines

LIVE: House panel probes LTO shortage of plastic driver's license card

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
May 11, 2023 | 9:57am

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives transportation committee begins Thursday its inquiry into the shortage of plastic ID cards for driver's licenses issued by the Land Transportation Office.

 In filing the House resolution for the probe, Rep. Bernadette Herrera (Bagong Henerasyon party-list) called on the House to identify the part of the procurement process that has repeatedly posed problems for the LTO.

The LTO in late April confirmed an ongoing "shortage" of plastic driver's license cards in the Philippines—a situation which has led them to launch digital driver's license cards or issue temporary licenses printed on a mere piece of paper.

The hearing started at 9 a.m., but the agenda on the LTO shortage of plastic cards will follow a probe into the NAIA power shutdowns.

Watch the House inquiry LIVE at 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

LTO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
New House bill gives former&nbsp;low-level crimes convicts a fresh start

New House bill gives former low-level crimes convicts a fresh start

By Cristina Chi | 21 hours ago
In a bid to give persons convicted of minor offenses the chance for a fresh start, a new bill has been filed at the House...
Headlines
fbtw
Onion prices going up again

Onion prices going up again

By Bella Cariaso | 11 hours ago
The retail prices of onions have increased again by at least P20 per kilo as the highest selling price reached P200 per kilo...
Headlines
fbtw
Taiwan tension an 'unavoidable' topic at ASEAN meet &mdash; Marcos
play

Taiwan tension an 'unavoidable' topic at ASEAN meet — Marcos

1 day ago
Marcos said that discussion on the matter is “inevitable” because ASEAN member-states are concerned about it...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ eyes cancellation of Teves&rsquo; passport

DOJ eyes cancellation of Teves’ passport

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 11 hours ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs may soon process the cancellation of suspended Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr.’s passport...
Headlines
fbtw
CHED: No funds for subsidized college scholarships

CHED: No funds for subsidized college scholarships

By Jun Elias | 11 hours ago
The Commission on Higher Education has no allocation to subsidize scholarships of college students enrolled in various private...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
BIR: Billions in VAT lost to &lsquo;ghost receipts&rsquo;

BIR: Billions in VAT lost to ‘ghost receipts’

By Shiela Crisostomo | 11 hours ago
Billions of pesos in value-added tax are lost to “ghost receipts,” according to the Bureau of Internal Reven...
Headlines
fbtw
Public schools start early registration

Public schools start early registration

By Janvic Mateo | 11 hours ago
The early registration for incoming students in Kindergarten and Grades 1, 7 and 11 officially began in public schools across...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara heads caretaker panel as Marcos attends ASEAN Summit

Sara heads caretaker panel as Marcos attends ASEAN Summit

By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
President Marcos has designated a committee that will serve as caretaker of the government while he is in Indonesia to attend...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate to pass bill on P150 wage hike

Senate to pass bill on P150 wage hike

By Paolo Romero | 11 hours ago
Despite warnings from employers about business closures and consequent job losses, the Senate aims to pass in June a bill...
Headlines
fbtw
Equitable distribution of doctors, nurses sought

Equitable distribution of doctors, nurses sought

By Delon Porcalla | 11 hours ago
While there is an obvious shortage of health workers in the country, a doctor-lawmaker has stressed the need for an “equitable...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with