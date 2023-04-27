^

Headlines

House urged to make LTO explain shortage of plastic driver's license cards

Philstar.com
April 27, 2023 | 4:13pm
House urged to make LTO explain shortage of plastic driver's license cards
Photo of LTO chief Jay Art Tugade holding a print out of an official receipt of a driver's license, April 20, 2023
Video grab from the Facebook page of the Land Transportation Office - Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Rep. Bernadette Herrera (Bagong Henerasyon party-list) is asking the House of Representatives to investigate what the Land Transportation Office described as a "shortage" of plastic cards for drivers’ licenses, a development that has led to temporary licenses printed on paper.

Herrera said Thursday she has filed a resolution urging the appropriate House panel to look into the alleged shortage, which has led the LTO to issue temporary licenses printed on paper.

"We want to know specifically and in detail where during the procurement process the Land Transportation Office keeps encountering problems over and over again," she said in a statement.

She added, "We will welcome suggestions from the LTO and the Department of Transportation on what changes can be made to the procurement process by removing unnecessary documents and stages."

Herrera said she also wants the probe to hold accountable those who were “incompetent, negligent and grossly negligent.”

"If they are not the right fit for their jobs, then maybe they could be transferred to positions, roles, or offices which are not critical as the procurement process," she said.

Senate public services panel chairperson Sen. Grace Poe scored the LTO for its "notorious reputation of delivering short of what is expected," citing previous issues with motorcycle and car plates.

"Thorough planning and estimation might help the LTO be up to date with its requirements. It can't always tell our people to rely on DIY and band-aid measures, which pose security risks and are prone to abuse," Poe said in a statement.

She added, "We ask the LTO to give the public a complete report on its backlog on vehicles plates and license cards to give a complete picture of the issues it is facing."

LTO chief Jay Art Tugade announced last week that they were running out of plastic cards for drivers’ licenses, which he said was due to a department order they received in January which stated that all procurements worth at least P50 million should be done by the central office of the Department of Transportation.

Instead of plastic cards, the LTO said it will be issuing printouts of the official receipts of drivers’ licenses which would bear a unique QR code that law enforcers can use for validation.

Tugade said the inventory of plastic card licenses is forecast to completely run out by the last week of April 2023.

The office is also at risk of running out of license plates by as early as June. — Xave Gregorio with reports from Cristina Chi and James Relativo

DRIVER'S LICENSE

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

LAND TRANSPORTATION OFFICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Cynthia Villar may file charges over viral video of incident with subdivision guards
play

Cynthia Villar may file charges over viral video of incident with subdivision guards

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
Sen. Cynthia Villar said she is contemplating charges over a video that went viral on social media showing her getting irate...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines detects new COVID-19 variant Arcturus

Philippines detects new COVID-19 variant Arcturus

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
The subvariant, also known as Arcturus, has now been detected in 33 countries. It is driving a surge in COVID-19 cases in...
Headlines
fbtw
Acorda: No public shaming of &lsquo;erring cops&rsquo;

Acorda: No public shaming of ‘erring cops’

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
There will be no public humiliation of police officers who are accused of infractions under the term of newly designated Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Pagasa: El Ni&ntilde;o may start in 2 to 3 months

Pagasa: El Niño may start in 2 to 3 months

By Pia Lee-Brago | 16 hours ago
State weather officials are warning of the possible onset of El Niño within the next two to three months, with stronger...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, US troops sink &lsquo;enemy&rsquo; warship

Philippines, US troops sink ‘enemy’ warship

By Michael Punongbayan | 16 hours ago
Using modern weapons of war, joint United States and Philippine military forces fired rockets and sank a ship 12 nautical...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Gov&rsquo;t, firms sign contracts for portions of North-South Commuter Railway

Gov’t, firms sign contracts for portions of North-South Commuter Railway

3 hours ago
The government and private companies signed contracts for portions of the 56-kilometer North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR)...
Headlines
fbtw
Metro Manila positivity rate rises to 12.3% &mdash; OCTA

Metro Manila positivity rate rises to 12.3% — OCTA

4 hours ago
OCTA fellow Guido David said the capital region’s seven-day positivity rate increased to 12.3% on April 25 from 8.1%...
Headlines
fbtw
Calls for probe into killing of BPO union organizer mount

Calls for probe into killing of BPO union organizer mount

By Cristina Chi | 4 hours ago
"[J]ust days before he was killed, Dolorosa helped his colleagues win four labor cases in Bacolod City," Conde said...
Headlines
fbtw
Process to designate Teves as terrorist starts

Process to designate Teves as terrorist starts

By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 hours ago
The Anti-Terrorism Council has created a panel to recommend their action on the designation of Rep. Arnolfo Teves (Negros...
Headlines
fbtw

Speaker laying groundwork for Marcos-Biden meeting

By Delon Porcalla | 16 hours ago
Speaker Martin Romualdez is in the United States to help lay the groundwork for the visit of President Marcos this weekend to Washington to meet with President Joe Biden and other US officials.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with