Presidential task force formed vs natural disasters

Commuters wade through the flooded Taft and U.N. Avenues in Manila following a heavy downpour on July 16, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — A disaster response and crisis management task force has been created by President Marcos to ensure a proactive and coordinated response during natural calamities.

Under Executive Order 24 issued on April 30, the Disaster Response and Crisis Management Task Force will be composed of the Office of the Executive Secretary; Office of Civil Defense and the Departments of National Defense, Interior and Local Government, Social Welfare and Development, Health, Trade and Industry, Science and Technology, Public Works and Highways and Transportation.

In a statement released yesterday, the Presidential Communications Office said the task force was aimed at ensuring “clear command unity in government efforts in confronting challenges brought about by natural disasters through evidence- and science-based approach in crisis management.”

Under the EO, which takes effect immediately, the President will designate the task force’s chair and vice chair from among its members, with the member agencies also designating senior officials to act as their representatives to the task force.

Among the task force’s functions are overseeing and coordinating preparation, monitoring and evaluation of disaster risk management plans and programs on disaster preparedness and response, as well as providing leadership in developing approaches to disaster prevention, mitigation and response.

It is also tasked to collaborate with relevant government agencies and local governments, ensure an integrated approach in disaster preparedness and response and deliver accessible assistance programs to affected communities.

The task force is mandated to establish a calibrated national disaster mobilization system, exercise oversight powers over government agencies with relevant mandates on disaster preparedness and response and engage the assistance of consultants, experts and professional advisors.

It is also tasked to manage and oversee the implementation of national, local and community-based disaster resilience programs, convening the members of the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC) for declaring and lifting a state of calamity, and approving disbursements from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund.

The task force is likewise mandated to organize Quick Response Groups, which can be deployed to LGUs during or in anticipation of the imminent impact of a disaster.

The President ordered all government agencies, including government-owned and controlled corporations and government financial institutions, as well as state universities and colleges, to provide the necessary support and assistance to the task force.

The implementation of the EO will be funded by existing appropriations of the member-agencies of the task force, as may be applicable, the contingent fund and other funding sources identified by the Department of Budget and Management, the EO said.

Created under Republic Act 10121, the NDRRMC, formerly known as the National Disaster Coordinating Council, is responsible for ensuring the protection and welfare of the people during disasters or emergencies. It is composed of various government agencies, private sector organizations and the civil sector.

The World Risk Report 2022 by Germany-based Bündnis Entwicklung Hilft and the Institute for International Law of Peace and Armed Conflict at Ruhr University Bochum has identified the Philippines as the most disaster-prone country in the world due to its high risk, exposure and vulnerability to disasters and calamities.

In a video message during the observance of Earth Hour in March, Marcos noted that the Philippines is battered by an average of 20 tropical cyclones yearly, “making it one of the most vulnerable countries to climate change.”