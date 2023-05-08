Philippines, Indonesia complete joint patrol exercise for border control

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines and Indonesia completed its 37th iteration of its coordinated patrols (CORPAT) this weekend to practice interoperability and ensure that both countries are prepared to counter smuggling and illegal crossing, among other illegal activities.

The joint patrol exercises—composed of the harbor phase and the sea phase—were conducted from May 3 to 7, kicking off from Manado City in North Sulawesi, Indonesia. The exercises continued throughout the border of the two countries as part of the sea phase.

Manila also expressed that it is open to revising and improving provisions of the 1975 border patrol and border crossing agreement “to keep up with the complexities and evolving nature of the current security and defense landscape."

“We welcome endeavors to explore new opportunities for joint development, including countering terrorism and violent extremism, maritime security, and defense industry,” Lt. Gen Greg Almerol, commander of the Eastern Mindanao Command said.

Almerol together with Commodore Carlos Sabarre, Naval Forces Eastern Mindanao commander, led the 35 delegates who participated.

The delegation was composed of officials from different agencies. This includes representatives from the Coast Guard District South Eastern Mindanao, Bureau of Immigration, National Intelligence Coordinating Agency, Department of Foreign Affairs, Bureau of Quarantine, and the Philippine Statistics Authority. Officials from the Armed Forces of the Philippines also observed the joint exercises.