^

Headlines

Senate probe sought into ‘human trafficking, cyber fraud’ ops in Clark

Philstar.com
May 8, 2023 | 3:23pm
Senate probe sought into â€˜human trafficking, cyber fraudâ€™ ops in Clark
In this photo from the Bureau of Immigration Facebook page, an immigration officer inspects a traveler's passport.
Bureau of Immigration FB Page

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Grace Poe filed a resolution Monday seeking a Senate investigation into the alleged human trafficking and fraud operations of a company based in the Clark Freeport Zone.

"We need to uncover the true scale and roots of human trafficking in the country. This is an insidious crime that must stop," Poe, chairperson of the Senate public services panel, said.

Poe filed Senate Resolution 595 after authorities raided Colorful and Leap Group Company at Clark Sun Valley Hub where 1,162 people, mostly foreign nationals, were rescued from an alleged cyber-fraud operation.

The Philippine National Police said 423 of those rescued were Vietnamese, 307 were Chinese, 173 were Indonesian, 40 were Nepalese, 27 were Malaysian, 12 were Burmese, six were Thai, two were Taiwanese and one was a Hongkonger.

The PNP also said that 172 of those rescued were Filipinos.

"There is an urgent need to determine the supposed existence and cease the operations of these 'scam hubs' in the country for the protection of our citizens and foreign nationals that are being victimized by this kind of human trafficking scheme," Poe said.

She added that the Bureau of Immigration must explain the presence of the foreign workers and show what kind of visas they hold.

"Our inquiry sends the message to traffickers that this crime won't be tolerated and will be dealt with the full force of the law," she said.

She stressed that there is a need for other law enforcement agencies such as the PNP Bureau of Investigation, Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission and the Inter-Agency Council on Anti- Trafficking to intensify their operations against human trafficking of foreign nationals into the country.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros also expected “all agencies to be at full throttle to end the massive scamming operations that put our Filipinos and fellow Asians in danger.”

“If these scam networks are using (Philippine offshore gaming operations) as a legal cover, we also need to blow the lid off that. We cannot tolerate such abuses and twisting of the law,” Hontiveros said. — Xave Gregorio

HUMAN TRAFFICKING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
News from home: Another NAIA power outage, more Sudan OFWs home

News from home: Another NAIA power outage, more Sudan OFWs home

By Kaycee Valmonte | 21 hours ago
These were among our headlines and news stories from the past week we think you should know if you’re a Filipino based...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos arrives from eight-day trip to US, UK

President Marcos arrives from eight-day trip to US, UK

By Helen Flores | 16 hours ago
President Marcos was expected to arrive in Manila late Sunday night from his eight-day trip to the United States and the United...
Headlines
fbtw
Fate of 953 &lsquo;resigned&rsquo; cops known today

Fate of 953 ‘resigned’ cops known today

By Bella Cariaso | 16 hours ago
In or out, the fate of 953 police generals and colonels who tendered their courtesy resignations will be known today as Interior...
Headlines
fbtw
Transport group seeks probe of LTO contractor

Transport group seeks probe of LTO contractor

By Delon Porcalla | 16 hours ago
While efforts are being made to address problems regarding driver’s licenses, a transport group is urging Congress to...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace announces 15 new appointments, including envoy for transnational crime

Palace announces 15 new appointments, including envoy for transnational crime

1 day ago
The Presidential Communications Office on Sunday announced 15 new Palace appointments that were made official last April 28,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippines, US to launch veterinary exchange program

Philippines, US to launch veterinary exchange program

3 hours ago
This is among the two new initiatives announced following the conduct of the Food Security Dialogue between Manila and Washington’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Education monitoring group calls for greater transparency in DepEd procurement process

Education monitoring group calls for greater transparency in DepEd procurement process

By Cristina Chi | 3 hours ago
Recent controversies in the Department of Education’s purchases of laptops show that government mechanisms to stop corruption...
Headlines
fbtw
Half of Filipino families still rate themselves poor &mdash; SWS

Half of Filipino families still rate themselves poor — SWS

5 hours ago
Of the 14 million families who rated themselves poor in March, 1.8 million were newly poor.
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE: Senate Blue Ribbon probe on &lsquo;Sugar Fiasco 2.0&rsquo;
play

LIVE: Senate Blue Ribbon probe on ‘Sugar Fiasco 2.0’

By PhilstarLIVE | 6 hours ago
The Senate Blue Ribbon panel is starting Monday its investigation into the allegedly anomalous importation of sugar into the...
Headlines
fbtw
Unemployment rate down, job quality improved in March

Unemployment rate down, job quality improved in March

By Ramon Royandoyan | 7 hours ago
Unemployment fell in March, while the quality of jobs improved as the labor market tries to recover amid a reopened...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with