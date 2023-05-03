^

Headlines

OCTA: COVID-19 positivity rate in NCR rises to 18.8%

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
May 3, 2023 | 1:42pm
OCTA: COVID-19 positivity rate in NCR rises to 18.8%
Individuals wear face masks as they go around the city of Manila on May 2, 2023.
The STAR / Edd Gumban

MANILA, Philippines — The COVID-19 positivity rate—or the number of people testing positive for the virus—continued to increase in Metro Manila, monitoring by OCTA Research showed.

OCTA fellow Guido David said the positivity rate rose to 18.8% on May 1 from 11.7% April 24.

The World Health Organization recommends the proportion of COVID-19 tests coming back positive should remain below 5% to ensure the spread of the virus is under control.

COVID-19 cases in the Philippines are on the rise, with the Department of Health reporting 4,456 new infections in the past week. Last week’s daily average—637 cases—increased by 42% from the figure logged from April 17 to 23.

Health officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a briefing Tuesday that the uptick does not translate to more hospital admissions, severe and critical cases and deaths. Healthcare utilization rates also remain low.

The DOH has stressed that the positivity rate should not be used as a sole indicator to evaluate the country’s COVID-19 situation as it can be affected by the number of people who get tested for the virus.

According to Vergeire, there was a “tremendous decrease” in the number of RT-PCR tests being done.

“No matter how high the positivity rate is, it does not give an accurate picture of our COVID-19 situation. Most are using antigen tests. Some are not having any tests at all, but are just isolating themselves when they are sick,” Vergeire said in Filipino.

The Philippines does not need to bring back its mask mandate and other pandemic restrictions even as COVID-19 cases continue to increase, the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases said in recommendations to President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. 

COVID-19 CASES

COVID-19 PANDEMIC

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
2 police generals, 2 colonels recommended for drug raps

2 police generals, 2 colonels recommended for drug raps

By Emmanuel Tupas | 15 hours ago
Four ranking police officials have been recommended to be removed from the Philippine National Police due to alleged involvement...
Headlines
fbtw
Over 150 Filipinos evacuated from Sudan to arrive on May 4

Over 150 Filipinos evacuated from Sudan to arrive on May 4

21 hours ago
The two flights will travel to Manila from Jeddah and Riyadh. The DMW said Overseas Workers Welfare Administrator Arnell Ignacio...
Headlines
fbtw
US sending &lsquo;first-of-its-kind&rsquo; trade mission to Philippines

US sending ‘first-of-its-kind’ trade mission to Philippines

By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
US President Joe Biden is sending a “first of its kind” trade and investment mission to the Philippines to boost...
Headlines
fbtw
US to transfer patrol boats, airplanes to Philippine military

US to transfer patrol boats, airplanes to Philippine military

By Kaycee Valmonte | 1 day ago
The seven additional assets include two Island-class and two Protector-class patrol boats, and three C-130H aircraf...
Headlines
fbtw
DOTr not ruling out sabotage in latest NAIA power outage

DOTr not ruling out sabotage in latest NAIA power outage

By James Relativo | 1 day ago
The Department of Transportation is looking at the possibility of an external or internal "sabotage" operation against the...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
P15,000 'El Ni&ntilde;o subsidy' hiling ng mga magsasaka dahil sa PAGASA warning

P15,000 'El Niño subsidy' hiling ng mga magsasaka dahil sa PAGASA warning

By James Relativo | 1 hour ago
Hinihikayat ngayon ng Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas (KMP) ang gobyerno na maghanda na ng ayuda at subsidyo para sa mga...
Headlines
fbtw
'Tuloy ang kaso': Sandiganbayan sinopla mosyon ni Herbert Bautista vs P57.4-M graft case

'Tuloy ang kaso': Sandiganbayan sinopla mosyon ni Herbert Bautista vs P57.4-M graft case

By James Relativo | 3 hours ago
Hinarangan ng Sandiganbayan ang mosyon ni dating Quezon City mayor Herbert Bautista na tuluyang ibasura ang reklamong graft...
Headlines
fbtw
IATF kay Pangulong Marcos: Mandatory face mask &lsquo;di na kailangan

IATF kay Pangulong Marcos: Mandatory face mask ‘di na kailangan

By Malou Escudero | 15 hours ago
Inirekomenda ng Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases kay Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos...
Headlines
fbtw
Biden todo suporta sa Pangulong Marcos admin

Biden todo suporta sa Pangulong Marcos admin

By Malou Escudero | 15 hours ago
Inihayag ni US President Joseph Biden na magpapadala siya ng “first of its kind” presidential trade and investment...
Headlines
fbtw
El Ni&ntilde;o alert, itinaas ng PAGASA

El Niño alert, itinaas ng PAGASA

By Angie dela Cruz | 15 hours ago
Nagpalabas na ng anunsyo ang PAGASA ng El Niño alert makaraang ang model forecasts ay nagpapakita na ang phenomenon...
Headlines
fbtw
Hirit ni Bistek sa kasong graft, ibinasura ng Sandiganbayan

Hirit ni Bistek sa kasong graft, ibinasura ng Sandiganbayan

By Joy Cantos | 15 hours ago
Ibinasura ng Sandiganbayan ang apela ni dating Quezon City mayor Herbert Bautista na idismis ang dalawang kaso ng graft na...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with