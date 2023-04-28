MWSS: Regulate water use in carwash, pools, golf courses

A family from Tondo, Manila enjoys a quick dip in an improvised swimming pool along R-10, Capulong Street on April 23, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — A ranking official of the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) urged Metro Manila mayors to pass ordinances regulating the use of golf courses, car wash and swimming pools to address the dwindling water level in Angat Dam.

MWSS deputy administrator Jose Dorado Jr. said that at present, there are at least 10 golf courses operating in Metro Manila including four serviced by Maynilad Water Services Inc. The rest are served by Manila Water.

“These golf courses, which source their water from deep wells or from Angat Dam - consume at least 700 cubic meters to 1,400 cubic meters per month,” Dorado said.

He said there are at least 1,000 car washes operating in the National Capital Region, which use 60 cubic meters to 100 cubic meters per month.

Dorado said a household consumes at least one cubic meter per day of water or 30 cubic meters in one month.

He said that while Angat is still operating at normal level, necessary measures should be put in place to ensure the preparedness in case the reservoir reaches critical level.

According to Dorado, during the meeting of the technical working group on the Angat operations, the water level of the reservoir will reach 180.51 meters by the end of July 2023.

“We hope that we will not reach the crisis level but we should be preparing for it. Based on the forecast of PAGASA, we have a simulation of 180.51 meters for Angat by the end of July. Once the operational level reaches 180 meters, the use will be limited for domestic water supply and Angat can no longer supply water to irrigation,” Dorado said, referring to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration.

Dorado said the water level in Angat Dam should not be allowed to drop to 150 meters.

As of 6 a.m. Thursday, the water level in Angat reached 196.01 meters, lower by .17 centimeters than its previous level of 196.18 meters.

Angat’s water level is still 9.21 meters higher from its rule curve elevation of 186.80 meters, or the required elevation for the dam to be able to fulfill its functions.

Additional 163 million liters per day

As this developed west zone concessionaire Maynilad Water Services Inc. or Maynilad is targeting to produce around 163 million liters per day (MLD) of additional water supply from alternate sources as it accelerates its supply augmentation projects amid the threat of El Niño.

Maynilad said these supply augmentation projects — which are being done in preparation for El Niño — include the reactivation of 45 deep wells across the west zone.

It also covers the commissioning of two modular treatment plants in Cavite, tapping of additional cross-border points with Manila Water, construction of an auxiliary filtration system at the Putatan Water Treatment Plant, and production of an initial 50 MLD from its new water treatment plant in Poblacion, Muntinlupa.

The company said the additional supply to be generated from these projects would help improve supply reliability for some 700,000 Maynilad customers in parts of Manila, Muntinlupa, Las Piñas, Parañaque and Pasay as well as in Cavite.

“As these supply augmentation projects gradually come on stream over the course of the year, we should be able to generate more water supply for distribution to customers. This will cushion the impact of any supply constraints that may arise once the effects of El Niño are felt by the latter part of this year,” Maynilad president and chief executive officer Ramoncito Fernandez said in a statement.

Apart from these projects, Maynilad said it also expects to recover more water for distribution through its non-revenue management program that covers active leakage control, selective pipe replacements and closure of illegal connections.

East zone concessionaire Manila Water assured its customers that it would continue providing uninterrupted water services by implementing sustainable solutions, innovative facilities and augmentation plans.

“All these form part of our initiatives toward water security. From day one, it has become our mission to ensure that our customers continue to receive 24/7 water services, especially during the summer season where demand normally spikes by 15 percent due to higher temperatures,” Manila Water president and chief executive officer Jocot de Dios said. — Danessa Rivera, Cecille Suerte Felipe