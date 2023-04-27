^

Headlines

Vaccination drive vs measles, rubella, polio to run throughout May

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
April 27, 2023 | 5:20pm
Vaccination drive vs measles, rubella, polio to run throughout May
This February 7, 2019 photo shows a health office worker conducting a house-to-house visit to immunize children.
The STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines will conduct a nationwide campaign to vaccinate children against measles, rubella and polio to restore the protection of Filipino children against vaccine-preventable diseases.

From May 1 to 31, the Department of Health will conduct a “Chikiting Ligtas” supplemental immunization campaign nationwide to reduce the number of children who have not received any routine vaccine.

The Philippines has one million zero-dose kids, the second highest in East Asia and the Pacific region and the fifth highest globally, according to a report published by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

The report also found the public perception on the importance of vaccines for children has declined in the Philippines by about 25%—one of the steepest declines among 55 countries studied.

The supplemental immunization campaign does not only aim to protect children from measles, rubella and polio, but also to restore public trust in life-saving vaccines.

The UNICEF report noted the Dengvaxia controversy in 2017—prompted by unproven claims that the anti-dengue vaccine caused the deaths of children inoculated with it—led to a “precipitous fall in confidence that vaccines were important.”

"Vaccines have proven to be critical in containing or limiting outbreaks of infectious diseases," Health officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

For the campaign, the DOH is allocating funds for the hiring of vaccinators, risk communications and advocacy activities, and delivery of vaccines and other supplies. This support will also extend to routine vaccinations until the end of the year.

UNICEF and the World Health Organization are assisting the DOH in procuring vaccines, deploying additional health staff, engaging with communities to address hesitancy and misinformation, and building cold capacities.

In a release, Sen. Nancy Binay called on local government units to scale up their information campaigns "to help the public’s vaccine confidence and deal with the level of community resistance against having their children vaccinated."

The Philippines was hit by a measles outbreak and the resurgence of polio in 2019 following a sharp decrease in childhood immunization coverage.

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

UNICEF

VACCINATION

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Arroyo bill: 4 years of high school, 2 more years to get into college

Arroyo bill: 4 years of high school, 2 more years to get into college

By Cristina Chi | 9 hours ago
As a response to senior high school graduates’ difficulty finding employment, Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo (Pampanga)...
Headlines
fbtw
Cynthia Villar may file charges over viral video of incident with subdivision guards
play

Cynthia Villar may file charges over viral video of incident with subdivision guards

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
Sen. Cynthia Villar said she is contemplating charges over a video that went viral on social media showing her getting irate...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines detects new COVID-19 variant Arcturus

Philippines detects new COVID-19 variant Arcturus

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 days ago
The subvariant, also known as Arcturus, has now been detected in 33 countries. It is driving a surge in COVID-19 cases in...
Headlines
fbtw
Acorda: No public shaming of &lsquo;erring cops&rsquo;

Acorda: No public shaming of ‘erring cops’

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
There will be no public humiliation of police officers who are accused of infractions under the term of newly designated Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Pagasa: El Ni&ntilde;o may start in 2 to 3 months

Pagasa: El Niño may start in 2 to 3 months

By Pia Lee-Brago | 18 hours ago
State weather officials are warning of the possible onset of El Niño within the next two to three months, with stronger...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Kabataan Partylist hits ROTC training fee included in Senate bill

Kabataan Partylist hits ROTC training fee included in Senate bill

By Cristina Chi | 2 hours ago
A representative of the Kabataan Partylist expressed the group’s opposition against a provision in Senate Bill 2034...
Headlines
fbtw
2023 Philippines-US Balikatan exercise not targeted toward any country &mdash; spox

2023 Philippines-US Balikatan exercise not targeted toward any country — spox

By Halee Andrea Alcaraz | 4 hours ago
A spokesperson for the 2023 Balikatan exercise between the Philippines and the United States said on Wednesday that...
Headlines
fbtw
Gov&rsquo;t, firms sign contracts for portions of North-South Commuter Railway

Gov’t, firms sign contracts for portions of North-South Commuter Railway

5 hours ago
The government and private companies signed contracts for portions of the 56-kilometer North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR)...
Headlines
fbtw
Metro Manila positivity rate rises to 12.3% &mdash; OCTA

Metro Manila positivity rate rises to 12.3% — OCTA

5 hours ago
OCTA fellow Guido David said the capital region’s seven-day positivity rate increased to 12.3% on April 25 from 8.1%...
Headlines
fbtw
Calls for probe into killing of BPO union organizer mount

Calls for probe into killing of BPO union organizer mount

By Cristina Chi | 5 hours ago
"[J]ust days before he was killed, Dolorosa helped his colleagues win four labor cases in Bacolod City," Conde said...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with