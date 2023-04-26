DOH's dos and don'ts to prevent diseases during El Niño

Marikina residents beat the summer heat at the Lubluban Festival in 2019.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is bracing for the return of El Niño, the weather phenomenon that could bring dry spells and droughts, and cause a wide range of health problems.

State weather bureau PAGASA earlier said there was a good chance El Niño would develop in July to September. It may persist until 2024.

Changes in precipitation and temperature contribute to the effects of El Niño on human health such as diarrhea, skin diseases, poisoning, heat cramps, heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and respiratory diseases. According to the World Meteorological Organization, there is an increased likelihood that the world will see the warmest year on record with El Niño.

The El Niño cycle can also lead to increased incidence of outbreaks and diseases transmitted by mosquitoes.

In a forum on Wednesday, Maria Belinda Evangelista and Rosalind Vianzon from the Department of Health shared reminders to avoid getting sick as the weather phenomenon rolls in.

What to do

Stay hydrated by drinking eight glasses of water

Wear light and loose clothes

Take a bath every day to cool the body and prevent rashes and skin infections

Conserve water and use it wisely

Store water in clean containers and store enough

Reduce breeding sites of mosquitoes

Switch off lights and other appliances when not in use

Use sunblock or sunscreen when going out

Seek medical attention if experiencing symptoms of a disease

What not to do