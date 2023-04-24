Aircraft encounters problems during training flight; both pilots safe

This file photo from October 7, 2017 shows a SF-260 Marchetti aircraft, which was used for the Philippine Air Force's Commanding General Lt. Gen. Edgar Fallerina's "Champaigne Flight" or his last flight.

MANILA, Philippines — One of the Philippine Air Force’s aircrafts used for flight training crashed on Monday morning, after it faced problems during its takeoff at Runway 21 in the Basilio Fernando Air Base.

The incident happened at 6:43 a.m. Onboard the SF260MF Marchetti trainer aircraft was one student pilot and an instructor, the Philippine Air Force said.

Both pilots are safe and are currently undergoing treatment for scratches and bruises, while the communities in the area were left unscathed.

The air force said the pilots were still able to maneuver the aircraft into an open area.

“While flight training like this has its inherent risks, the PAF assures the public of its strict adherence to maintenance and operational protocols,” Col. Ma. Consuelo Castillo, Air Force spokesperson, said in a statement Monday afternoon.

An investigation into the incident to determine what happened that morning, starting with the retrieval and the assessment of the aircraft, is already underway.