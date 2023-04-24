^

Headlines

Aircraft encounters problems during training flight; both pilots safe

Philstar.com
April 24, 2023 | 6:07pm
Aircraft encounters problems during training flight; both pilots safe
This file photo from October 7, 2017 shows a SF-260 Marchetti aircraft, which was used for the Philippine Air Force's Commanding General Lt. Gen. Edgar Fallerina's "Champaigne Flight" or his last flight.
Facebook / Philippine Air Force

MANILA, Philippines — One of the Philippine Air Force’s aircrafts used for flight training crashed on Monday morning, after it faced problems during its takeoff at Runway 21 in the Basilio Fernando Air Base. 

The incident happened at 6:43 a.m. Onboard the SF260MF Marchetti trainer aircraft was one student pilot and an instructor, the Philippine Air Force said.

Both pilots are safe and are currently undergoing treatment for scratches and bruises, while the communities in the area were left unscathed. 

The air force said the pilots were still able to maneuver the aircraft into an open area.

“While flight training like this has its inherent risks, the PAF assures the public of its strict adherence to maintenance and operational protocols,” Col. Ma. Consuelo Castillo, Air Force spokesperson, said in a statement Monday afternoon. 

An investigation into the incident to determine what happened that morning, starting with the retrieval and the assessment of the aircraft, is already underway.

PHILIPPINE AIR FORCE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'No escalation': 26 provinces under COVID-19 Alert Level 2 since June 2022

'No escalation': 26 provinces under COVID-19 Alert Level 2 since June 2022

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 10 hours ago
"No province or city has been escalated to Alert Level 2 from Alert Level 1 since January 2023," the DOH said.
Headlines
fbtw
Pagasa monitoring tropical depression

Pagasa monitoring tropical depression

By Bella Cariaso | 19 hours ago
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration yesterday said it is monitoring a tropical...
Headlines
fbtw
Acorda, head of intelligence directorate, is next PNP chief

Acorda, head of intelligence directorate, is next PNP chief

11 hours ago
Acorda, head of the Directorate for Intelligence, graduated from the Philippine Military Academy with the Sambisig Class of...
Headlines
fbtw
Magalong: No cover-up in PNP shabu haul

Magalong: No cover-up in PNP shabu haul

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong has debunked allegations of a cover-up in the arrest of M/Sgt. Rodolfo Mayo Jr. in whose...
Headlines
fbtw
Bantag says he wishes to surrender &mdash; Remulla

Bantag says he wishes to surrender — Remulla

By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 days ago
Remulla said: “He (Bantag) spoke to my colleague, one of my colleagues in the Cabinet to say that he may wish to s...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippines logs 3,148 COVID-19 cases from April 17 to 23

Philippines logs 3,148 COVID-19 cases from April 17 to 23

52 minutes ago
In a weekly bulletin issued on Monday, the Department of Health said an average of 450 cases per day were recorded from April...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines proposes energy cooperation with Alberta, Canada

Philippines proposes energy cooperation with Alberta, Canada

56 minutes ago
Philippine Consul General to Calgary Zaldy Patron met with Alberta’s Minister of Energy, Peter Guthrie, last week to...
Headlines
fbtw
DILG urged to create shared water management among LGUs to avoid shortages

DILG urged to create shared water management among LGUs to avoid shortages

By Cristina Chi | 1 hour ago
Rep. Joey Salceda (Albay, 2nd District), who chairs the House ways and means committee, floated a proposal for the DILG and...
Headlines
fbtw
EU, PHL launch space program to aid in disaster response, climate change adaptation

EU, PHL launch space program to aid in disaster response, climate change adaptation

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
DOST Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. said the program “will develop and leverage our own space science and technology applications...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate probe into 'Sugar Fiasco 2.0' called off because resource persons are abroad

Senate probe into 'Sugar Fiasco 2.0' called off because resource persons are abroad

By Xave Gregorio | 2 hours ago
The Blue Ribbon panel said in a notice that the initial hearing is being postponed “in view of the foreign official...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with