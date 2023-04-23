^

Headlines

Oscar M. Lopez passes at 93

Philstar.com
April 23, 2023 | 11:28am
Oscar M. Lopez passes at 93
This file photo shows Oscar Lopez, the family patriarch of the Lopez clan.
Ang Misyon

MANILA, Philippines — Oscar Lopez, businessman and patriarch of the Lopez clan, has passed away at age 93. 

“He was our North Star, the inspiration, and guide for succeeding generations of Lopez Group executives and employees who learned to treasure and practice with him the Group’s distinct core values: a pioneering entrepreneurial spirit, business excellence, unity, nationalism, and social justice,” First Philippine Holdings, where Lopez sat as chairman emeritus, said in a statement on Sunday. 

Lopez was the chairman emeritus of local conglomerate, Lopez Holdings Corp. The Lopez family incorporated the conglomerate in 1993 as the holding company for its major investments. 

Lopez Holdings Corp. has stakes in various business sectors: power and energy through First Gen Corp. and Energy Development Corp., media via ABS-CBN and Sky Cable, the property sector through Rockwell Land Corp. and First Philippine Industrial Park, as well as in manufacturing via First Philec Corp. It was ABS-CBN that first reported on his death. 

ABS-CBN News was first to report his passing on late Saturday night.

Apart from First Philippine Holdings and Lopez Holdings Corp., Lopez was also the chairman emeritus of First Gen, EDC, First Balfour, Rockwell Land, among others. 

Forbes listed Lopez as 45th in its 2022 edition of Philippines 50 Richest, with a net worth of $245 million. 

While he is known for his contributions across the business sector, First Philippine Holdings said his legacy will be being among the pioneers in putting into consideration the environmental and community impact of business dealings. He founded a climate think-tank, which is now named after him.

The Oscar M. Lopez Center for Climate Change Adaptation and Disaster Risk Management Foundation, Inc. was created to look for solutions and technologies that develop climate risk information for use of communities.

Lopez studied at Harvard College and graduated cum laude in 1951 and finished his graduate degree – a Masters of Public Administration – in 1995. 

He received a Doctor of Humanities honoris causa from De La Salle University and Ateneo de Manila University as well as a Doctor of Laws honoris cause from the Philippine Women’s University and the University of the Philippines.

OSCAR LOPEZ
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Magalong: No cover-up in PNP shabu haul

Magalong: No cover-up in PNP shabu haul

By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong has debunked allegations of a cover-up in the arrest of M/Sgt. Rodolfo Mayo Jr. in whose...
Headlines
fbtw
Salceda: Ditch police, NBI clearances as requirement for employment

Salceda: Ditch police, NBI clearances as requirement for employment

By Sheila Crisostomo | 11 hours ago
Data breach fears over the computer systems of law enforcement agencies have convinced a senior lawmaker that the country...
Headlines
fbtw
NDFP consultant Rogelio Posadas killed by military after alleged encounter

NDFP consultant Rogelio Posadas killed by military after alleged encounter

By James Relativo | 18 hours ago
Another top communist leader was gunned down by the military after an alleged gunfight in Negros Occidental, according to...
Headlines
fbtw
DOT eyes more flights from US to Philippines

DOT eyes more flights from US to Philippines

By Ghio Ong | 11 hours ago
The Department of Tourism aims to add more flights and routes between the United States and the Philippines, declared Tourism...
Headlines
fbtw
Pagasa may raise El Ni&ntilde;o alert status in May

Pagasa may raise El Niño alert status in May

By Bella Cariaso | 11 hours ago
An official of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration yesterday said the weather...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pinoys urged to join fight vs climate change &nbsp;

Pinoys urged to join fight vs climate change  

By Bella Cariaso | 11 hours ago
President Marcos has called on Filipinos to unite in the fight against the negative effects of climate change as the world...
Headlines
fbtw
Record 89% satisfied with how Philippines democracy works &ndash; poll

Record 89% satisfied with how Philippines democracy works – poll

By Janvic Mateo | 11 hours ago
Almost nine in every 10 adult Filipinos said they were satisfied with how democracy works in the country, according to a survey...
Headlines
fbtw

‘Materials availability key to attracting foreign investments’

By Catherine Talavera | 11 hours ago
The government should ensure the availability and affordability of raw materials for the manufacture of goods, especially for food and beverages, if it wants the country to attract more foreign investors, Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec to hold conference on barangay, SK elections prep

Comelec to hold conference on barangay, SK elections prep

By Robertzon Ramirez | 11 hours ago
The Commission on Elections is set to hold a management conference next week to discuss its preparations for the barangay...
Headlines
fbtw

WWII wreck on which nearly 1,000 Australians died found

11 hours ago
Deep-sea explorers said yesterday they had located the wreck of a c Japanese transport ship, the Montevideo Maru, which was torpedoed off the Philippines, killing nearly 1,000 Australians aboard.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with