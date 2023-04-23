Oscar M. Lopez passes at 93

This file photo shows Oscar Lopez, the family patriarch of the Lopez clan.

MANILA, Philippines — Oscar Lopez, businessman and patriarch of the Lopez clan, has passed away at age 93.

“He was our North Star, the inspiration, and guide for succeeding generations of Lopez Group executives and employees who learned to treasure and practice with him the Group’s distinct core values: a pioneering entrepreneurial spirit, business excellence, unity, nationalism, and social justice,” First Philippine Holdings, where Lopez sat as chairman emeritus, said in a statement on Sunday.

Lopez was the chairman emeritus of local conglomerate, Lopez Holdings Corp. The Lopez family incorporated the conglomerate in 1993 as the holding company for its major investments.

Lopez Holdings Corp. has stakes in various business sectors: power and energy through First Gen Corp. and Energy Development Corp., media via ABS-CBN and Sky Cable, the property sector through Rockwell Land Corp. and First Philippine Industrial Park, as well as in manufacturing via First Philec Corp. It was ABS-CBN that first reported on his death.

ABS-CBN News was first to report his passing on late Saturday night.

Apart from First Philippine Holdings and Lopez Holdings Corp., Lopez was also the chairman emeritus of First Gen, EDC, First Balfour, Rockwell Land, among others.

Forbes listed Lopez as 45th in its 2022 edition of Philippines 50 Richest, with a net worth of $245 million.

While he is known for his contributions across the business sector, First Philippine Holdings said his legacy will be being among the pioneers in putting into consideration the environmental and community impact of business dealings. He founded a climate think-tank, which is now named after him.

The Oscar M. Lopez Center for Climate Change Adaptation and Disaster Risk Management Foundation, Inc. was created to look for solutions and technologies that develop climate risk information for use of communities.

Lopez studied at Harvard College and graduated cum laude in 1951 and finished his graduate degree – a Masters of Public Administration – in 1995.

He received a Doctor of Humanities honoris causa from De La Salle University and Ateneo de Manila University as well as a Doctor of Laws honoris cause from the Philippine Women’s University and the University of the Philippines.