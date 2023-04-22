^

Headlines

Shorter classes pushed as teachers, students endure extreme heat

Bella Cariaso - The Philippine Star
April 22, 2023 | 12:00am
Shorter classes pushed as teachers, students endure extreme heat
Stock image of a student are seen wearing their face masks
Philstar.com / Jovannie Lambayan

MANILA, Philippines — Aside from the shift to distance learning, the Teachers’ Dignity Coalition (TDC) yesterday also pushed for shortened teaching time and smaller class sizes to address the extreme heat during summer.

In a statement, TDC chairman Benjo Basas acknowledged a recent memorandum issued by the Department of Education (DepEd), which reiterated its policy of suspending in-person classes during unfavorable weather conditions.

While the TDC supports the call for the return to the old school calendar, when the school break coincides with the hottest months of April and May, Basas said it would take at least four years to gradually do so.

An immediate shift to the old calendar, he pointed out, could affect the two-month break of teachers and students.

“For now, the alternative methods that can be used are shortened teaching time and modular and online learning,” Basas said.

“A more strategic approach is needed, for example, a class size of no more than 25 students, more stable classrooms designed for student comfort and provision of electric fans or even air-conditioning system. Certainly, we will need funds and policies to implement such,” he added.

Amid new concerns over extreme heat in areas experiencing blackouts, DepEd spokesman Michael Poa said that a shift to alternative delivery modes (ADM), such as modular distance learning, is within the authority and discretion of the school heads.

“For as long as it is determined by our school heads that the school environment is no longer conducive for our learners and personnel, they may suspend in-person classes and immediately switch to ADM,” he added.

In an office memorandum on Thursday, DepEd Assistant Secretary for operations Francis Cesar Bringas reminded school heads of their authority “to suspend in-person classes and implement modular distance learning in cases of unfavorable weather and environment such as, but not limited to, extremely high temperatures which may considerably affect the conduct of classroom learning and put the learners’ health and wellbeing at risk.”

Poa earlier confirmed that a group will be formed to study proposals to revert the schedule of the school break to the months of April and May.

Earlier this month, the Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) proposed the gradual return to the previous schedule by limiting the number of class days to 185 from the more than 200 days this school year.

Under its proposal, classes would open on Aug. 14 this year, July 29 in 2024, July 7 in 2025 and June 15 in 2026.

The DepEd has set the opening of the next two school years in August 2023 and 2024.

Higher heat index

An official of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) on Friday warned that a higher heat index is expected in May amid the dry season.

During the Laging Handa press briefing, PAGASA Impact Assessment and Applications Section of the Climatology and Agrometeorology division chief Marcelino Villafuerte II recalled that the highest heat index in the country reached 55 degrees Celsius and was recorded in Dagupan City on May 1, 2022.

“We expect that during the month of May, that’s the time we record a higher heat index,” Villafuerte said.

“We expect this to persist in May, as during this month the relative humidity is high, as well as the temperature,” Villafuerte added.

On the other hand, he said that strong typhoons are also expected even during the El Niño phenomenon.

“Typically, when there is El Niño, based on our records, there are fewer tropical cyclones, but stronger typhoons as their distance from the Pacific Ocean is far. They collect more energy from the high sea surface temperature. So, if this is the case, stronger typhoons are expected,” Villafuerte explained.

At the same time, he said the effect of El Niño could be severe by next year as the country could expect less typhoons.

“Even if there is El Niño, we expect rains, but fewer compared to the average during the normal years. Typically, the effect of the El Niño could be felt the following year, the first season of the following year,” Villafuerte noted.

According to him, the severe effect of the drought will start in December 2023 until April 2024.

Based on the five-day forecast for heat index, PAGASA projected that at least 51 degrees Celsius could be felt in Catbalogan, Samar on April 25.

The state agency said that the heat index at the Science Garden in Quezon City could reach 50 degrees Celsius on April 23.

According to the weather bureau, a heat index of 49 degrees Celsius is expected at Central Luzon State University (CLSU) in Muñoz City, Nueva Ecija on April 23.

It added that today, heat index of more than 40 degrees Celsius could be felt in Catbalogan, with 48 degrees Celsius; CLSU and Coron, Palawan, 44 degrees Celsius; Catarman, Northern Samar, Clark, Pampanga, Tacloban City, Tuguegarao City, 43 degrees Celsius; Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), Pasay City,  Cabanatuan City, Puerto Princesa, Palawan and Surigao, 42 degrees Celsius.

Tomorrow the heat index in Butuan City could reach 46 degrees Celsius; Tacloban City, 43 degrees Celsius; Daet, Camarines Sur and Tagbilaran, Bohol, 42 degrees Celsius.

The state agency added that on April 24, high index is expected in Clark, with 45 degrees Celsius; CLSU, 44 degrees Celsius: Catbalogan, 43 degrees Celsius; Cabanatuan, Catarman, Daet, General Santos City, and Subic, Zambales, 42 degrees Celsius.

On April 25, the heat index in Tacloban could also reach 43 degrees Celsius.

The highest heat index yesterday was recorded in Dagupan City and NAIA with 43 degrees Celsius.

Other areas with high heat index were Butuan City, Agusan del Norte, Masbate City, Masbate and Zamboanga City with 42 degrees Celsius.

The highest heat index recorded from March 1 to April 19 was 47 degrees Celsius in San Jose, Occidental Mindoro and Butuan City, Agusan del Norte.

The weather bureau defines heat index as a measure of how hot it really feels outside, when humidity and other factors are considered along with the temperature. — Rudy Santos

DEPED

TDC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
De Lima says she'll gain freedom based on merits of her case, not for humanitarian reasons

De Lima says she'll gain freedom based on merits of her case, not for humanitarian reasons

9 hours ago
De Lima’s statement comes after Remulla said on Thursday he is amenable to granting her bail “but not if her camp...
Headlines
fbtw
'Epitome of impunity': Hontiveros hits Panganiban appointment as SRA caretaker

'Epitome of impunity': Hontiveros hits Panganiban appointment as SRA caretaker

1 day ago
Sen. Risa Hontiveros criticized Malacañang’s appointment of Department of Agriculture Senior Undersecretary Domingo...
Headlines
fbtw
Bantag says he wishes to surrender &mdash; Remulla

Bantag says he wishes to surrender — Remulla

By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
Remulla said: “He (Bantag) spoke to my colleague, one of my colleagues in the Cabinet to say that he may wish to s...
Headlines
fbtw
The Big Sort: Twitter ticks check out

The Big Sort: Twitter ticks check out

15 hours ago
Like some kind of fable in which the chosen few ascend to a higher plane, accounts with a Twitter Verified check began rising...
Headlines
fbtw
Biden to announce re-election bid next week: US media

Biden to announce re-election bid next week: US media

15 hours ago
According to reports in outlets including The Washington Post and CNN, citing unnamed sources, Biden is set to launch his...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marcos, Biden to meet at White House on May 1

Marcos, Biden to meet at White House on May 1

By Helen Flores | 42 minutes ago
President Marcos will meet US President Joe Biden in Washington on May 1, in a sign of a warming bond between the two nations...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate to probe data breach in goverment agencies

Senate to probe data breach in goverment agencies

By Paolo Romero | 42 minutes ago
The Senate is set to conduct an inquiry into the reported massive breach and exposure of sensitive information from the databases...
Headlines
fbtw
Panel completes evaluation of resigned cops

Panel completes evaluation of resigned cops

By Emmanuel Tupas | 42 minutes ago
More than two months after it was formed, the five-man advisory committee has completed its evaluation of ranking police officials...
Headlines
fbtw
Water levels in 5 dams continue to drop &ndash; Pagasa

Water levels in 5 dams continue to drop – Pagasa

By Bella Cariaso | 42 minutes ago
The water level of Angat Dam, the main source of potable water for Metro Manila, and four other major dams in Luzon continue...
Headlines
fbtw

Diesel, gasoline prices expected to go down next week

By Richmond Mercurio | 42 minutes ago
The series of increases in the price of gasoline could come to an end next week, while diesel prices could see another round of reduction.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with