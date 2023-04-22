At least 1 Pinoy hurt in Sudan violence

MANILA, Philippines — At least one Filipino was reported hurt in the raging violence in Sudan between military forces and a paramilitary unit.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA)-Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs yesterday said the unnamed injured Filipino is now out of danger and in good condition.

Undersecretary for Migrant Affairs Eduardo Jose de Vega earlier said the government through Philippine Ambassador to Egypt Ezzedin Tago is leading efforts to help troubled Filipinos in affected areas.

Reports said the Philippine embassy in Egypt has received 87 requests for evacuation and repatriation particularly in Khartoum, Sudan.

The DFA said it is closely monitoring the situation and all efforts are being done to help some 400 Filipinos in the strife-torn nation especially those directly affected by the violence.

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), for its part, is urging affected Filipinos to immediately get in touch for assistance.

In an advisory, the DMW said, “Families or relatives of overseas Filipino workers affected by the internal strife in the Republic of Sudan may call the DMW through the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) 24/7 Hotline +632-1348.”

At the same time, the DMW said Filipinos in Sudan may also connect with the OWWA page on Facebook.

The Filipinos were advised to stay indoors as clashes spread and coordinate with the consulate in Khartoum.

The Sudanese army and a rival paramilitary group known as the Rapid Support Forces have been locked in intense fighting for days.

The unrest erupted as Sudan appeared to be returning to democracy after three decades of military rule. — Rhodina Villanueva