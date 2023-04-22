^

Headlines

At least 1 Pinoy hurt in Sudan violence

Michael Punongbayan - The Philippine Star
April 22, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — At least one Filipino was reported hurt in the raging violence in Sudan between military forces and a paramilitary unit.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA)-Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs yesterday said the unnamed injured Filipino is now out of danger and in good condition.

Undersecretary for Migrant Affairs Eduardo Jose de Vega earlier said the government through Philippine Ambassador to Egypt Ezzedin Tago is leading efforts to help troubled Filipinos in affected areas.

Reports said the Philippine embassy in Egypt has received 87 requests for evacuation and repatriation particularly in Khartoum, Sudan.

The DFA said it is closely monitoring the situation and all efforts are being done to help some 400 Filipinos in the strife-torn nation especially those directly affected by the violence.

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), for its part, is urging affected Filipinos to immediately get in touch for assistance.

In an advisory, the DMW said, “Families or relatives of overseas Filipino workers affected by the internal strife in the Republic of Sudan may call the DMW through the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) 24/7 Hotline +632-1348.”

At the same time, the DMW said Filipinos in Sudan may also connect with the OWWA page on Facebook.

The Filipinos were advised to stay indoors as clashes spread and coordinate with the consulate in Khartoum.

The Sudanese army and a rival paramilitary group known as the Rapid Support Forces have been locked in intense fighting for days.

The unrest erupted as Sudan appeared to be returning to democracy after three decades of military rule. — Rhodina Villanueva

DFA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
De Lima says she'll gain freedom based on merits of her case, not for humanitarian reasons

De Lima says she'll gain freedom based on merits of her case, not for humanitarian reasons

9 hours ago
De Lima’s statement comes after Remulla said on Thursday he is amenable to granting her bail “but not if her camp...
Headlines
fbtw
'Epitome of impunity': Hontiveros hits Panganiban appointment as SRA caretaker

'Epitome of impunity': Hontiveros hits Panganiban appointment as SRA caretaker

1 day ago
Sen. Risa Hontiveros criticized Malacañang’s appointment of Department of Agriculture Senior Undersecretary Domingo...
Headlines
fbtw
Bantag says he wishes to surrender &mdash; Remulla

Bantag says he wishes to surrender — Remulla

By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
Remulla said: “He (Bantag) spoke to my colleague, one of my colleagues in the Cabinet to say that he may wish to s...
Headlines
fbtw
The Big Sort: Twitter ticks check out

The Big Sort: Twitter ticks check out

15 hours ago
Like some kind of fable in which the chosen few ascend to a higher plane, accounts with a Twitter Verified check began rising...
Headlines
fbtw
Biden to announce re-election bid next week: US media

Biden to announce re-election bid next week: US media

15 hours ago
According to reports in outlets including The Washington Post and CNN, citing unnamed sources, Biden is set to launch his...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marcos, Biden to meet at White House on May 1

Marcos, Biden to meet at White House on May 1

By Helen Flores | 42 minutes ago
President Marcos will meet US President Joe Biden in Washington on May 1, in a sign of a warming bond between the two nations...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate to probe data breach in goverment agencies

Senate to probe data breach in goverment agencies

By Paolo Romero | 42 minutes ago
The Senate is set to conduct an inquiry into the reported massive breach and exposure of sensitive information from the databases...
Headlines
fbtw
Panel completes evaluation of resigned cops

Panel completes evaluation of resigned cops

By Emmanuel Tupas | 42 minutes ago
More than two months after it was formed, the five-man advisory committee has completed its evaluation of ranking police officials...
Headlines
fbtw
Water levels in 5 dams continue to drop &ndash; Pagasa

Water levels in 5 dams continue to drop – Pagasa

By Bella Cariaso | 42 minutes ago
The water level of Angat Dam, the main source of potable water for Metro Manila, and four other major dams in Luzon continue...
Headlines
fbtw
Shorter classes pushed as teachers, students endure extreme heat

Shorter classes pushed as teachers, students endure extreme heat

By Bella Cariaso | 42 minutes ago
Aside from the shift to distance learning, the Teachers’ Dignity Coalition yesterday also pushed for shortened teaching...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with