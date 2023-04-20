^

April 20, 2023 | 8:50am
Privacy body calls meeting on reported law enforcement personnel data breach
In this September 2, 2020 file photo, a man accesses the internet from a computer shop in Barangay Pinyahan, Quezon City.
The STAR / Michael Varcas, file

MANILA, Philippines — The National Privacy Commission said it will meet with agencies, including the Philippine National Police and National Bureau of Investigation, to check an alleged leak of the personal information of applicants and employees of an unnamed agency.

The alleged leak was reported by online security monitor vpnMentor, which said a researcher found an unprotected database with around 1.2 million records, including birth certificates, passports and other documents "relating to individuals who either applied for law enforcement roles or had been employed to work in law enforcement roles."

NPC said it has set a meeting on Thursday afternoon with the PNP, NBI, Civil Service Commission and Bureau of Internal Revenue.

"The NPC considers  this  matter  of  utmost  importance  and  has  taken immediate action to ensure that those responsible for the alleged breach will be held accountable," the commission said.

The commission added that it has already called the PNP about the breach and has required the national police to present additional information and to explain the alleged breach.

RELATED: PNP says to focus on cybercrime as among 'greatest threats' to Filipinos

"The  NPC  emphasizes  the  importance  of  safeguarding  personal  data  and  encourages organizations to implement necessary measures to ensure the protection of personal information. The Commission reminds everyone that the right to privacy is a fundamental human right that must be respected at all times." 

The reported breach comes as the PNP continues to digitize its processes, announcing in March that booking procedures and integrate information across its databases.

The PNP maintains several databases, including its National Police Clearance System and its Automated Fingerprint Identification System, but these had yet to be integrated, according to a recorded presentation shown at the launch of the e-Booking system.

