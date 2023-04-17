Ex-congressman calls on authorities to ensure rights of brother nabbed in Malaysia

MANILA, Philippines — Former Rep. Ariel "Ayik" Casilao (Anakpawis) on Monday called on Malaysian and Philippine authorities to ensure the rights of his brother Eric Jun, who has reportedly been arrested in Malaysia and whom the military has accused of being a New People's Army leader.

According to a tweet by ABS-CBN News, Eric Jun Casilao was arrested in Malaysia and is being deported to the Philippines.

The Philippine National Police is expected to hold a press conference on the arrest later Monday morning.

Former Rep. Casilao, in an appeal that was sent to media, said that he had been informed that his brother had been arrested and had not been given access to legal counsel. Eric Jun's lawyers were not given information about his deportation to the Philippines.

"I now fear for his life and safety, while he is in the custody of Philippine officials as they have refused to give his legal representatives relevant information regarding his current status," former Rep. Casilao said.

"I believe that Eric has the right to have access to his lawyers, at every stage of his being in the custody of authorities, and especially in the duration of his deportation and travel from Malaysia to the Philippines, I am very worried of his safety."

Alleged rebel leader

According to the Army's 10th Infantry Division, Eric Jun Casilao is top-ranking NPA leader of the Southern Mindanao Regional Committee and is accused of killing and burying a fellow rebel fighter in a remote village in New Bataan, Davao de Oro in April 2022.

The accusation is based on a statement by an unnamed supposed former rebel who surrendered to the government that month.

According to state-run Philippine News Agency, Eric Jun Casilao also faces cases of murder, kidnapping and serious illegal detention.

Former Rep. Casilao on Monday called on "both the Malaysian and Philippine authorities to respect and ensure the protection of my brother's rights under international and national human rights instruments, whatever the charges or accusations against him."