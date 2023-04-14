^

Teves asks DOJ to dismiss firearms case

Philstar.com
April 14, 2023 | 2:47pm
Teves asks DOJ to dismiss firearms case
Photo shows officers gathering various firearms and ammunition discovered in a search of properties allegedly owned by Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. in Bayawan City and Basay town yesterday. An occupant of one of the houses was arrested for illegal possession of explosives and unlicensed firearms.
Criminal Investigation and Detection Group

MANILA, Philippines — The camp of Rep. Arnolfo Teves (Negros Oriental)—tagged as the mastermind behind the assassination of Gov. Roel Degamo—on Friday filed a motion to dismiss complaints of illegal possession of firearms, ammunitions and explosives filed against him.

Teves’ lead counsel Ferdinand Topacio filed the motion asking the Department of Justice to dismiss the complaints “for utter lack of evidence to support a finding of probable cause.”

In the motion, the camp of the Negros Oriental lawmaker argued the alleged insufficiency of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group's evidence “was not improved by the additional evidence they submitted during a previous hearing.”

“Despite the ample opportunity allowed to the complainants, it miserably failed to prove the element of possession, the gravamen of both offenses,” the complaint read.

“In sum, complainants, with their evidence, even left uncontroverted, miserably failed to discharge their duty to establish probable cause against Respondent Teves as nothing has been shown to support his alleged constructive possession of any of the confiscated articles, much less of the premises where they were allegedly found,” the complaint read.

In March, prosecutors cleared Teves of one of eight charges of illegal possession of firearms and explosives but indicted co-respondent Roland Pablio in the case. The case was dismissed because no proof was established to link the lawmaker to a conspiracy with Pablio to possess the firearms.

There are seven other counts for the same offense pending before the justice department, including the ones in which Teves is accused with his sons Kurt Matthew and Axel.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla previously tagged Teves as the “executive producer” of the brutal killing of Degamo at his home in Pamplona town, with military reservist Marvin Miranda being the “casting director [or] director.”

Remulla said Miranda, who was arrested on March 31, was responsible for contracting people and gathering firearms for the killing.

Teves has not returned to the country since the killing of Degamo and eight others. Degamo had been distributing aid when he was shot by gunmen wearing military-style uniforms. — Gaea Katreena Cabico with reports from Xave Gregorio and The STAR/Marc Jayson Cayabyab

ARNOLFO TEVES

GOVERNOR ROEL DEGAMO
