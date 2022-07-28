^

Headlines

Bill creating EDCOM II lapses into law

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
July 28, 2022 | 10:15am
Bill creating EDCOM II lapses into law
Students in their home are seen attending their online classes in this undated photo
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman, file

MANILA, Philippines — A bill creating a congressional body that would conduct a three-year review and assessment of the country's education system lapsed into law on July 23.

Republic Act No. 11899 creates the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II), which is tasked to conduct a national review of the country’s education sector after the COVID-19 pandemic exacted a heavy toll on learning.

“Batas na po ang EDCOM II! Para iangat ang kalidad ng edukasyon, hindi na natin maaaring ipagpaliban ang pagpapatupad ng mga kinakailangang reporma,” Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, the bill’s sponsor and co-author, said in a tweet on July 26.

EDCOM II’s assessment will include studying the mandates being fulfilled by the Department of Education (DepEd), the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) according to what’s prescribed in the law. 

The review also aims to identify the factors that lead to students’ poor performance and recommend ways that agencies can address hiccups in education delivery in terms of access, inclusivity and quality.  

State think tank Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS) will serve as the congressional body’s research arm.

The country was confronted with its laggard status in education last year after a World Bank report synthesizing international assessment results showed students in the Philippines ranking lowest and second to the lowest in reading, science and math.

“Sa pamamagitan ng panukalang EDCOM II, mabibigyan natin ng kaukulang pansin ang krisis sa sektor ng edukasyon, lalo na't pinalala ito ng pandemya ng COVID-19," said Gatchalian after the bill’s ratification in May.

Timely review 

The Philippine Business for Education (PBEd) said in a tweet on July 27 that the law is “a step forward towards addressing the learning crisis.” 

Despite the DepEd getting the biggest slice of the pie in the government’s budget every year, the country’s education funding only amounts to 3% to 4% of the country’s Gross Domestic Product – less than the global recommendation of 6%, PBEd Executive Director Love Basilotte said in an interview with DZRH on June 10.

“Lumalaki at lumalaki yung budget ng para sa edukasyon, but unfortunately, hindi pa sya sapat sa pangangailangan natin dahil may learning crisis,” Basilotte added. 

Basilotte also said in the same interview that unlike the first EDCOM in 1991, representatives from different sectors, including the private sector, can sit on an advisory committee to suggest solutions to the learning crisis for EDCOM II. 

Findings from the 1991 EDCOM report ushered in sweeping reforms in the education system. Among others, it led to the creation of CHED and the TESDA to allow the then-Department of Education, Culture and Sports to focus on basic education, which covers elementary, secondary and non-formal education, as well culture and sports.

This "trifocalization" of agencies where each agency manages its own component of education — CHED with higher education and TESDA with post-secondary skills training — was implemented “at a time when a good number of countries were dividing up various aspects of education,” DepEd Secretary Leonor Briones said in a forum on the first congressional committee on education in 2021.  

In the same forum, Gatchalian presented some of the “critical areas” that DepEd recommended should be the focus of the three-year national review based on discussions initiated by the technical working group: the language of instruction, trifocalization, technology in education and K to 12 implementation.

More Filipino adults are growing dissatisfied with the implementation of the K to 12 program, according to a Pulse Asia survey conducted from June 24 to 27. 

A total of 44% of respondents out of 1,200 Filipino adults nationwide said they were “dissatisfied” with the program. This is 16 percentage points higher than the survey results in September 2019, which showed that 28% of the respondents were not satisfied with the government's K to 12 program.  

PBEd urged lawmakers who will take part in EDCOM II to include a review of the K to 12 program as one of its initial action points, according to a July 28 BusinessMirror report

EDCOM II
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
DND lauds Marcos&rsquo; firm stand on West Philippine Sea

DND lauds Marcos’ firm stand on West Philippine Sea

By Michael Punongbayan | 1 day ago
The Department of National Defense lauded President Marcos yesterday for his clear and firm position of protecting Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
4 dead, 60 injured in strong Abra quake

4 dead, 60 injured in strong Abra quake

22 hours ago
The magnitude-7.0 quake that hit Abra on Wednesday morning has left four dead and 60 others injured, Interior Secretary Benhur...
Headlines
fbtw
Sandiganbayan rules Marcoses only get to keep 4 properties

Sandiganbayan rules Marcoses only get to keep 4 properties

1 day ago
The Fourth Division of the Sandiganbayan said in a recent decision that the Marcos family will only get to keep four properties,...
Headlines
fbtw
Higher salaries sought for doctors in rural areas

Higher salaries sought for doctors in rural areas

By Mayen Jaymalin | 11 hours ago
While backing the Marcos administration’s plan to build more rural clinics and specialty hospitals, a group of medical...
Headlines
fbtw
7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Abra, rocks Metro Manila

7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Abra, rocks Metro Manila

1 day ago
A magnitude 7.3 earthquake hit Abra province Wednesday morning, and was felt in Metro Manila and nearby provinces.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Nearly 13K people in Cordillera affected by Abra quake &mdash; NDRRMC

Nearly 13K people in Cordillera affected by Abra quake — NDRRMC

1 hour ago
In its 6 a.m. report, the NDRRMC said a total of 12,945 individuals or 3,456 families in the Cordillera Administrative Region...
Headlines
fbtw
Ateneo shooting suspect indicted

Ateneo shooting suspect indicted

2 hours ago
The Quezon City prosecutor’s office indicted doctor Chao-Tiao Yumol, who is facing three counts of murder, one count...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH to continue campaign vs vaping

DOH to continue campaign vs vaping

By Mayen Jaymalin | 11 hours ago
Despite the new law regulating vaporized nicotine products, the Department of Health (DOH) is not stopping its campaign against...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate, House elect committee leaders

Senate, House elect committee leaders

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 11 hours ago
Members of the Senate and the House of Representatives have elected the chairpersons of some of the committees that monitor...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos greets INC on 108th anniversary

Marcos greets INC on 108th anniversary

By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday congratulated the Iglesia ni Cristo on its 108th anniversary and called on Filipinos to use the...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with