^

Headlines

Senate panels’ mandatory ROTC bill pushes for free uniforms for cadets

Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
April 10, 2023 | 5:51pm
Senate panelsâ mandatory ROTC bill pushes for free uniforms for cadets
Students of Benguet State University in La Trinidad, Benguet observe health protocols as they attend their Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) training on Friday (September 30, 2022).
STAR / Andy Zapata Jr.

MANILA, Philippines — A Senate bill seeking to make mandatory again the Reserve Officers Training Corps program, which is up for deliberation in plenary, proposes the provision of a uniform set for each cadet.

Senate Bill No. 2034 approved by the Senate defense, higher education and finance panels lists two benefits for ROTC cadets which include “free one set of uniform including combat boots.”

Aside from this, cadets are also entitled to free hospitalization including medicines and necessary medical tests and treatments in any government hospital in case of an accident or injury during training.

Sen. Ronald dela Rosa, who is leading the charge in the Senate for the return of mandatory ROTC, said Monday that this provision covers all cadets regardless if they are enrolled in a state-run or private higher educational institution or technical vocational school.

“Parents were concerned about the additional expenses if [mandatory] ROTC returns because the uniforms are expensive. So we added a provision that there will be free uniforms for students when they enter their first year,” Dela Rosa said in Filipino in a virtual press briefing.

He added: “They will get one set of uniform, including combat boots, from head to foot. That will be subsidized by the government through the school through [the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority] and [the Commission on Higher Education.]"

While parents and guardians do not have to spend a cent on the first uniform set of their children, the cost of the uniforms is shifted to the government, which Dela Rosa said would have to be prepared to shell out P5 billion.

He clarified, however, that this amount will not be just for the first year of implementation of mandatory ROTC should it pass Congress as the program will be implemented in phases.

Making ROTC mandatory again is one of the priority bills identified by the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in his second State of the Nation Address.

Though confident that he had the support of a majority of senators, Dela Rosa said he was only able to commit to passing the bill within the year.

MANDATORY ROTC

RONALD DELA ROSA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Coast Guard recovers another body from ferry fire; confirmed dead now at 32

Coast Guard recovers another body from ferry fire; confirmed dead now at 32

1 day ago
The Philippine Coast Guard on Sunday recovered another body of a passenger of ferry M/V Lady Mary Joy 3 that caught fire off...
Headlines
fbtw
Tropical depression to enter Philippines Wednesday

Tropical depression to enter Philippines Wednesday

By Bella Cariaso | 20 hours ago
A low-pressure area expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility near Mindanao last night may develop into the...
Headlines
fbtw
Immigration seeks probe into possible involvement of airline personnel in trafficking

Immigration seeks probe into possible involvement of airline personnel in trafficking

10 hours ago
The Bureau of Immigration has called on the officials of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport to look into the possible...
Headlines
fbtw
Death toll from Basilan ferry fire rises to 32

Death toll from Basilan ferry fire rises to 32

By Evelyn Macairan | 20 hours ago
The death toll from the M/V Lady Mary Joy 3 ferry fire rose to 32 with the discovery of a floating cadaver in Basilan province...
Headlines
fbtw
News from home: Fixing &lsquo;ambulance chasing,&rsquo; Marcos Jr. to attend King Charles III&rsquo;s coronation

News from home: Fixing ‘ambulance chasing,’ Marcos Jr. to attend King Charles III’s coronation

By Kaycee Valmonte | 1 day ago
These were among our headlines and news stories from the past week we think you should know if you’re a Filipino based...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
72 dead from drowning after Holy Week season: police

72 dead from drowning after Holy Week season: police

7 hours ago
At least 72 people have died by drowning in the Philippines since the start of the month, police said Monday, attributing...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP says observance of Lent season was 'peaceful'

PNP says observance of Lent season was 'peaceful'

7 hours ago
The Philippine National Police said that the observance of Holy Week this year was generally “peaceful.”
Headlines
fbtw
ASF spreads to 460 towns, 54 provinces

ASF spreads to 460 towns, 54 provinces

By Bella Cariaso | 20 hours ago
Illustrating how serious the African swine fever problem has become, latest data from the Bureau of Animal Industry showed...
Headlines
fbtw
DOST council&rsquo;s Facebook hacked

DOST council’s Facebook hacked

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 20 hours ago
The Department of Science and Technology’s Philippine Council for Industry, Energy, and Emerging Technology Research...
Headlines
fbtw
SIM card registration hits 62 million

SIM card registration hits 62 million

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 20 hours ago
More Filipinos registered their subscriber identity module (SIM) cards during the Holy Week, with the total number of subscribers...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with