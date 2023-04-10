Senate panels’ mandatory ROTC bill pushes for free uniforms for cadets

Students of Benguet State University in La Trinidad, Benguet observe health protocols as they attend their Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) training on Friday (September 30, 2022).

MANILA, Philippines — A Senate bill seeking to make mandatory again the Reserve Officers Training Corps program, which is up for deliberation in plenary, proposes the provision of a uniform set for each cadet.

Senate Bill No. 2034 approved by the Senate defense, higher education and finance panels lists two benefits for ROTC cadets which include “free one set of uniform including combat boots.”

Aside from this, cadets are also entitled to free hospitalization including medicines and necessary medical tests and treatments in any government hospital in case of an accident or injury during training.

Sen. Ronald dela Rosa, who is leading the charge in the Senate for the return of mandatory ROTC, said Monday that this provision covers all cadets regardless if they are enrolled in a state-run or private higher educational institution or technical vocational school.

“Parents were concerned about the additional expenses if [mandatory] ROTC returns because the uniforms are expensive. So we added a provision that there will be free uniforms for students when they enter their first year,” Dela Rosa said in Filipino in a virtual press briefing.

He added: “They will get one set of uniform, including combat boots, from head to foot. That will be subsidized by the government through the school through [the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority] and [the Commission on Higher Education.]"

While parents and guardians do not have to spend a cent on the first uniform set of their children, the cost of the uniforms is shifted to the government, which Dela Rosa said would have to be prepared to shell out P5 billion.

He clarified, however, that this amount will not be just for the first year of implementation of mandatory ROTC should it pass Congress as the program will be implemented in phases.

Making ROTC mandatory again is one of the priority bills identified by the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in his second State of the Nation Address.

Though confident that he had the support of a majority of senators, Dela Rosa said he was only able to commit to passing the bill within the year.