^

Headlines

Philippines begins shipping durian to China

Philstar.com
April 8, 2023 | 4:58pm
Philippines begins shipping durian to China
The bilateral agreement sealed during the state visit of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. in Beijing early January this year is now being fully implemented with the shipment of 28,000 kilograms of fresh durian, April 8, 2023.
Department of Agriculture

MANILA, Philippines — As part of the fruit deal with China clinched by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. in January, the Philippines shipped the first batch of durian to China on Thursday, according to the Department of Agriculture.

In a news release, the DA said the shipment of 28 tons of durian -- weighing approximately 28,000 kilograms -- was sourced from producers and processors in Mindanao.

Exports of durian to China are among the many fruit export plans under the $2 billion bilateral agreement that Marcos signed during his state visit to China in January. The deal also covers the shipment of other agricultural products, like coconut and bananas, among others, according to state news outfit Philippine News Agency.

During the same visit to China, the DA and customs administration of China signed an agreement for the protocol of phytosanitary requirements – a measure that certifies crops have been inspected – for the export of fresh durians from the Philippines to China.

Five packaging facilities and 58 durian farms have been greenlighted by the Chinese government for the shipment of durian, according to the news release.

The DA also said on Saturday that an additional consignment of durians weighing 28 tons was sent through airfreight, while 10 container vans with a combined weight of 7.2 tons were transported by sea.

“The deal is expected to gain $260 million or P14.3 billion in revenue for the local durian industry,” the department added.

Marcos told business leaders in January that durian growers from Davao -- which produces around 78% of durian in the country -- were ready to meet the demand of the Chinese market for the fruit, according to a PNA news report.

CHINESE MARKET

DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

DURIAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
DILG chief calls on diving professionals to join search, rescue operations for missing Aeta leader

DILG chief calls on diving professionals to join search, rescue operations for missing Aeta leader

7 hours ago
The Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos, Jr. has called on diving professionals to join...
Headlines
fbtw
Student who brought grenade, marijuana to school now under police custody &mdash; DepEd

Student who brought grenade, marijuana to school now under police custody — DepEd

By Cristina Chi | 3 days ago
Police apprehended yesterday a Grade 10 student who was caught bringing a hand grenade and dried marijuana leaves at a public...
Headlines
fbtw
Confirmed deaths in Basilan ferry fire rise to 31

Confirmed deaths in Basilan ferry fire rise to 31

3 days ago
Two people remained missing, while 216 were rescued.
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines holds bloody crucifixions, whippings on Good Friday

Philippines holds bloody crucifixions, whippings on Good Friday

By Allison Jackson | 1 day ago
Dozens of men wearing crowns made out of vines and cloth over their faces walked barefoot through narrow streets, flogging...
Headlines
fbtw
NDRRMC: Food poisoning, 4 vehicular accidents logged during Holy Week

NDRRMC: Food poisoning, 4 vehicular accidents logged during Holy Week

1 day ago
In its situation report, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said that six elementary school students...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
US report: Few winners from margins in May polls as men and dynasties dominate

US report: Few winners from margins in May polls as men and dynasties dominate

March 22, 2023 - 5:44pm
The United States Department of State in a new report pointed out how political families dominated the polls last year, on...
Headlines
fbtw
SC urged to order preservation of May elections data for potential scrutiny

SC urged to order preservation of May elections data for potential scrutiny

November 3, 2022 - 3:05pm
A petition has been filed before the Supreme Court urging it to compel the preservation of data transmitted on the evening...
Headlines
fbtw
Unknown, party-less political aspirants not nuisance bets, SC rules

Unknown, party-less political aspirants not nuisance bets, SC rules

By Kristine Joy Patag | September 10, 2022 - 12:13pm
The Supreme Court has ruled that “unpopularity and non-membership in a political party” are not sufficient grounds...
Headlines
fbtw
Elections data is 'safe' as Comelec probes Manila office fire

Elections data is 'safe' as Comelec probes Manila office fire

August 1, 2022 - 8:43am
The Commission on Elections on Monday morning said investigation is ongoing into the fire incident that hit its main office...
Headlines
fbtw
Post-election musings

Post-election musings

By Kim Bay | July 23, 2022 - 2:34pm
The dust has settled, it seems.
Headlines
fbtw
P211-M daily campaign ad spend shows 'we can't have poor candidates'

P211-M daily campaign ad spend shows 'we can't have poor candidates'

July 21, 2022 - 5:49pm
With the P211-million daily spend, national candidates are estimated to have availed of P18.425-billion worth of ads during...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with