^

Headlines

SC to release 2022 Bar exam results on April 14

Philstar.com
April 5, 2023 | 9:36am
SC to release 2022 Bar exam results on April 14
Examinees shower the Supreme Court grounds with emotions as Bar exam results flash through an LED screen on April 12, 2022.
Philstar.com / Deejae Dumlao

MANILA, Philippines — The results of the 2022 Bar examinations will be released on April 14, the Supreme Court announced on Wednesday.

Results of the 2022 Bar exams can be accessed on SC’s website after a special en banc session next Friday, Associate Justice Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa said in a notice. Caguioa was the chair of last year’s examinations.

Bar passers who garnered the 30 highest total averages as well as the law schools that obtained the five highest Bar passers’ percentages will be also announced next week.

“The Bar passers are advised to await announcements regarding further details on the clearance procedure, as well as the Oath-Taking and Roll-Signing on May 2, 2023,” Caguioa said.

He added that Bar candidates who were conditionally admitted to take the 2022 Bar examinations and have passed the test will be allowed to take oath after submitting requisite documents within the period previously given to them.

Over 9,000 law graduates finished the Bar examinations held in November 2022.

Last year’s Bar examinations were the second digitalized and regionalized exams since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020. The exams were held in 14 educational institutions across the country. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

2022 BAR EXAMINATIONS

SUPREME COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Magnitude 6.2-quake hits Catanduanes waters; tsunami warning issued

Magnitude 6.2-quake hits Catanduanes waters; tsunami warning issued

13 hours ago
A magnitude 6.6 earthquake hit the waters off the town of Gigmoto in Catanduanes province on Tuesday night, prompting state...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd studying proposal to revert to old acad calendar

DepEd studying proposal to revert to old acad calendar

By Cristina Chi | 19 hours ago
The Department of Education said Tuesday that it will form a group to study the proposal to return to the old academic calendar...
Headlines
fbtw
Warning of school closures and job losses, private schools object to anti-&ldquo;no-permit no-exam&rdquo; bills

Warning of school closures and job losses, private schools object to anti-“no-permit no-exam” bills

By Cristina Chi | 16 hours ago
While acknowledging the need to ease the financial burdens of students and their parents, the country's largest network of...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd urged to comply with magna carta for teachers, pay teachers for summer work

DepEd urged to comply with magna carta for teachers, pay teachers for summer work

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
Reminding DepEd of the “endless” tasks teachers take during vacations, such as handling early enrollment and attending...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd acknowledges ACT membership legal, won't bar teachers from joining

DepEd acknowledges ACT membership legal, won't bar teachers from joining

By Cristina Chi | 18 hours ago
The statement came, though, with a caveat that teachers joining organizations should steer clear of breaking the law.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'No significant disturbances': PHIVOLCS lifts tsunami advisory

'No significant disturbances': PHIVOLCS lifts tsunami advisory

29 minutes ago
In an advisory issued past midnight, PHIVOLCS said no significant sea level disturbances were recorded following the qua...
Headlines
fbtw
Degamo camp sees another key player

Degamo camp sees another key player

By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
There is another main player in the murder of Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo, an individual who infiltrated the slain...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, China meet next month on oil exploration

Philippines, China meet next month on oil exploration

By Pia Lee-Brago | 11 hours ago
Negotiations for joint oil and gas exploration in the West Philippine Sea are set to resume in Beijing next month, according...
Headlines
fbtw
Warning out on Holy Week cyber hackers

Warning out on Holy Week cyber hackers

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 11 hours ago
If Filipinos love long weekends, cyber criminals do, too, according to multinational cybersecurity giant Kaspersky.
Headlines
fbtw
Alay Lakad to Antipolo resumes this Thursday

Alay Lakad to Antipolo resumes this Thursday

By Robertzon Ramirez | 11 hours ago
Devotees of the International Shrine of Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage, known as the Antipolo Church, may again observe...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with