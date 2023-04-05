SC to release 2022 Bar exam results on April 14

Examinees shower the Supreme Court grounds with emotions as Bar exam results flash through an LED screen on April 12, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The results of the 2022 Bar examinations will be released on April 14, the Supreme Court announced on Wednesday.

Results of the 2022 Bar exams can be accessed on SC’s website after a special en banc session next Friday, Associate Justice Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa said in a notice. Caguioa was the chair of last year’s examinations.

Bar passers who garnered the 30 highest total averages as well as the law schools that obtained the five highest Bar passers’ percentages will be also announced next week.

“The Bar passers are advised to await announcements regarding further details on the clearance procedure, as well as the Oath-Taking and Roll-Signing on May 2, 2023,” Caguioa said.

He added that Bar candidates who were conditionally admitted to take the 2022 Bar examinations and have passed the test will be allowed to take oath after submitting requisite documents within the period previously given to them.

Over 9,000 law graduates finished the Bar examinations held in November 2022.

Last year’s Bar examinations were the second digitalized and regionalized exams since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020. The exams were held in 14 educational institutions across the country. — Gaea Katreena Cabico