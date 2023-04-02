BRP Antonio Luna kicks off month-long patrol around the country

The Philippine Navy held a flag ceremony in Mavulis Island on April 1, 2023, the first since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Navy started its month-long patrol “Operation Bantay-Layag” around the country with BRP Antonio Luna (FF151).

The mission formally began on March 31 and the first ceremony was held on April 1 in Batanes. The nationwide patrol across the country’s waters started at Mavulis Island, the country’s "first line of defense" in the north.

While on the island, the navy gave the troops posted there a new set of supplies and helped out with fixing a power generator.

The navy also said it held the first flag ceremony on Mavulis Island since the COVID-19 pandemic. The event gave officials a chance to replace a Philippine flag that had endured various storms in the past years.

"The hoisted flag also symbolizes and asserts sovereignty over the island," the navy said.

Mavulis Island is almost 100 kilometers away from the nearest Taiwanese Island. Over the past year, the threat of a Chinese invasion has clouded self-governed Taiwan, following a string of diplomatic visits of officials from the United States.

Former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi paid a surprise visit to Taiwan in August last year, which China warned that it posed "serious harm" over China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity as it violates the One China principle, which the Philippines also adheres to. — Kaycee Valmonte