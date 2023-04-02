^

Headlines

BRP Antonio Luna kicks off month-long patrol around the country

Philstar.com
April 2, 2023 | 12:34pm
BRP Antonio Luna kicks off month-long patrol around the country
The Philippine Navy held a flag ceremony in Mavulis Island on April 1, 2023, the first since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Philippine Navy, handout

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Navy started its month-long patrol “Operation Bantay-Layag” around the country with BRP Antonio Luna (FF151).

The mission formally began on March 31 and the first ceremony was held on April 1 in Batanes. The nationwide patrol across the country’s waters started at Mavulis Island, the country’s "first line of defense" in the north.

While on the island, the navy gave the troops posted there a new set of supplies and helped out with fixing a power generator. 

The navy also said it held the first flag ceremony on Mavulis Island since the COVID-19 pandemic. The event gave officials a chance to replace a Philippine flag that had endured various storms in the past years. 

"The hoisted flag also symbolizes and asserts sovereignty over the island," the navy said.

Mavulis Island is almost 100 kilometers away from the nearest Taiwanese Island. Over the past year, the threat of a Chinese invasion has clouded self-governed Taiwan, following a string of diplomatic visits of officials from the United States. 

Former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi paid a surprise visit to Taiwan in August last year, which China warned that it posed "serious harm" over China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity as it violates the One China principle, which the Philippines also adheres to. — Kaycee Valmonte

PHILIPPINE NAVY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Na-Bitag?': Tulfo complaint by Pinay focuses on WWE champ Roman Reigns

'Na-Bitag?': Tulfo complaint by Pinay focuses on WWE champ Roman Reigns

By James Relativo | 1 day ago
A Filipina brought her complaint against a courier service to veteran broadcaster Ben Tulfo after a package allegedly from...
Headlines
fbtw
PAF upgrading to address West Philippine Sea situation - Marcos

PAF upgrading to address West Philippine Sea situation - Marcos

By Helen Flores | 13 hours ago
The government is “very serious” about upgrading the military as a “response to the growing complication...
Headlines
fbtw
NAIA bracing for &lsquo;Semana&rsquo; surge, expecting 1.2 million passengers

NAIA bracing for ‘Semana’ surge, expecting 1.2 million passengers

By Rudy Santos | 13 hours ago
Bracing for an expected 1.2 million passengers this Holy Week, the Manila International Airport Authority has activated its...
Headlines
fbtw
Crisis averted: 50,000 Philippine seafarers keep jobs

Crisis averted: 50,000 Philippine seafarers keep jobs

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 13 hours ago
Around 50,000 Filipino sailors working on European Union-flagged ships can heave a sigh of relief after the European Commission...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP securing 82 places of worship, commercial areas

PNP securing 82 places of worship, commercial areas

By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
Police have begun securing 82 places of worship and commercial areas in southern Metro Manila for the Holy Week.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marcos calls on Christian Filipinos &lsquo;to know Jesus Christ more&rsquo; this Holy Week

Marcos calls on Christian Filipinos ‘to know Jesus Christ more’ this Holy Week

34 minutes ago
April 6 and 7 are included in the list of regular holidays, in observance of Maundy Thursday and Good Friday, respectively....
Headlines
fbtw
Lawmaker wants orders vs El Ni&ntilde;o

Lawmaker wants orders vs El Niño

13 hours ago
A veteran lawmaker yesterday urged President Marcos to issue an official directive for specific government agencies to initiate...
Headlines
fbtw
House to DOH: Don't overstock bivalent vaccines

House to DOH: Don't overstock bivalent vaccines

By Sheila Crisostomo | 13 hours ago
Since there is no longer an urgent need to give booster shots against COVID-19 to the “vast majority” of the population,...
Headlines
fbtw
Ship firm sorry for deadly blaze, extends cash aid

Ship firm sorry for deadly blaze, extends cash aid

By Roel PareÃ±o | 13 hours ago
The management of the passenger ferry that caught fire off Basilan Wednesday has begun extending financial assistance to the...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;New Maharlika bill version has better chance for approval&rsquo; &ndash; senator

‘New Maharlika bill version has better chance for approval’ – senator

By Sheila Crisostomo | 13 hours ago
The latest Senate version of the proposed Maharlika Investment Fund bill may have become “totally unrecognizable”...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with