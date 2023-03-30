^

Headlines

Wary of potential arrest warrant, Bato says avoiding countries 'loyal' to ICC

Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
March 30, 2023 | 5:03pm
Wary of potential arrest warrant, Bato says avoiding countries 'loyal' to ICC
Sen. Ronald dela Rosa speaks during a plenary session on March 22, 2023.
Senate PRIB / Joseph Vidal

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa admitted Thursday he is avoiding traveling to countries he perceives to be "loyal" to the International Criminal Court to evade potentially getting arrested should the tribunal issue a warrant for him.

"As of now, I don’t know if I will travel abroad and the country I will go to is an ICC country," Dela Rosa said in Filipino in a virtual news briefing. "It would be difficult if a warrant is issued against me while I’m in another country."

ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan is still investigating alleged crimes against humanity committed in the course of the “war on drugs” during the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte which was engineered by Dela Rosa who was police chief at the time.

There is still no case against anyone before the ICC in connection with the"“war on drugs," although Dela Rosa said he has tapped the services of Sen. Francis Tolentino to lawyer for him should he get arrested abroad.

"Just in case in extreme circumstances wherein I travel to an ICC member country and they actually implement the warrant and I am arrested, then I need the services of a lawyer," Dela Rosa said.

Constitutional prohibition

Article VI, Section 14 of the Constitution does not allow lawmakers to “personally appear as counsel before any court of justice or before the Electoral Tribunals, or quasi-judicial and other administrative bodies.”

Despite this constitutional prohibition, Tolentino appears set to represent Dela Rosa before the ICC as he said Wednesday he will seek clearance from Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri for this purpose.

But even Dela Rosa is unsure whether this will fly.

"I don’t know. He’s the lawyer. He’s in a better position to know how to remedy this," he said when asked about the constitutional provision.

While Dela Rosa said he is confident Zubiri will allow Tolentino to represent him before the ICC, he quipped that he will be constrained to find someone else should this request be denied.

ICC face-off at Senate?

Tolentino is also the chairperson of the Senate justice panel, which he said might conduct a hearing on the resolutions filed in the Senate seeking to defend Duterte from the ICC probe.

Dela Rosa echoed Tolentino’s push to invite resource persons from the ICC, including Khan. The former top cop said he wants to ask these guests why they are insisting on investigating the Philippines and for them to prove that the country’s justice system is not functioning.

The administration of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. adopted the same stance of his predecessor, Duterte, in rejecting cooperation with the ICC as it argued that it has no jurisdiction over the country following its withdrawal from the tribunal in 2017.

The ICC maintains it still has jurisdiction over alleged crimes committed before the Philippines’ withdrawal and has recently junked the country’s request to suspend Khan’s investigation pending its appeal to completely scrap the probe.

The Marcos administration has protested this decision, with the president himself saying the Philippines would "disengage" with the ICC moving forward. Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra clarified, however, that the ICC is still resolving the Philippines’ appeal to completely stop the investigation.

INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT

RONALD DELA ROSA

WAR ON DRUGS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
DepEd has tried to keep teachers' pay attractive amid inflation. Why has this not solved staff shortages?

DepEd has tried to keep teachers' pay attractive amid inflation. Why has this not solved staff shortages?

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
Even if the Department of Education committed to hiring 30,000 additional public school teachers this year to address classroom...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
Rody on ICC probe: They won&rsquo;t catch me

Rody on ICC probe: They won’t catch me

By Edith Regalado | 18 hours ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte is not inclined to believe the International Criminal Court can catch him in this lifetime,...
Headlines
fbtw
Public warned vs drinking&nbsp;samalamig

Public warned vs drinking samalamig

By Rhodina Villanueva | 18 hours ago
The Department of Health has warned the public against patronizing samalamig or locally produced flavored iced refreshments...
Headlines
fbtw
US to transfer 2 patrol ships to Philippine Navy

US to transfer 2 patrol ships to Philippine Navy

By Michael Punongbayan | 18 hours ago
The United States Navy is set to transfer two Cyclone-class patrol ships to the Philippine Navy to further boost its capabilities...
Headlines
fbtw
Filipina photographers win in 2023 World Press Photo awards

Filipina photographers win in 2023 World Press Photo awards

9 hours ago
Hannah Reyes-Morales and Kimberly dela Cruz won their respective regional categories.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
CHED proposes shorter nursing programs to address shortage

CHED proposes shorter nursing programs to address shortage

47 minutes ago
Commission on Higher Education Chairperson Popoy De Vera presented on Thursday a stop-gap measure to address the shortage...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, Japan emphasize importance of int&rsquo;l maritime law, explore cooperation

Philippines, Japan emphasize importance of int’l maritime law, explore cooperation

57 minutes ago
The Philippines and Japan held their fifth maritime dialogue this week, where the two countries again recognized the importance...
Headlines
fbtw
Bato dangles EDCA termination as bill blocking US security aid to Philippines refiled

Bato dangles EDCA termination as bill blocking US security aid to Philippines refiled

By Xave Gregorio | 2 hours ago
Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa threatened to push for the termination of a key defense agreement between the Philippines...
Headlines
fbtw
Death toll in Basilan ferry blaze rises to 31

Death toll in Basilan ferry blaze rises to 31

2 hours ago
At least 31 people died and 230 were rescued after a fire engulfed a ferry in the southern Philippines, authorities said...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd issues rules on employee events, teachers' extracurricular activities

DepEd issues rules on employee events, teachers' extracurricular activities

By Cristina Chi | 2 hours ago
The Department of Education has issued a set of guidelines ordering its employees in its largest office to secure the approval...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with