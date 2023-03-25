VP Duterte, Padilla now honorary members of PMA class of 2002

Vice President Sara Duterte-Carpio (left) and Sen. Robinhood Padilla (right) take their oath as honorary members of the Philippine Military Academy's Bagong Anyo ng Buhay (Banyuhay) class of 2002, March 24, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte-Carpio and Sen. Robinhood Padilla recently took their oaths as honorary members of the Philippine Military Academy's Bagong Anyo ng Buhay (Banyuhay) class of 2002 — this while honoring soldiers who "gave up their lives ensuring the safety of the Filipino people."

Duterte-Carpio and Padilla took to social media to share their recent accomplishment, both of whom are staunch advocates of pushing mandatory military training back in schools via programs like the Reserve Officers' Training Corps.

"We take our oaths this afternoon as honorary member of Philippine Military Academy - Bagong Anyo ng Buhay (Banyuhay) Class of 2022," said Duterte-Carpio in Filipino in a Facebook post on Friday.

"One of the members of Banyuhay who gave up their lives for for our country si Major Jericho Mangalus. Along with Maj. Mangalus was Corporal Bryan Libot who died in an ambush at the height of Marawi Siege in 2017. The heroism of Mangalus and other soldiers who defended our freedom will not be forgotten," she added.

Besides Duterte-Carpio and Padilla, Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company executive Leo Gonzales was also added into the ranks of the PMA class.

The actor-turned-politician said it has been his dream for 40 years to be a PMA member and that he is grateful for his inclusion into their ranks.

"Thank you very much [Banyuhay Class of 2002] of the PMA. You've adopted me as a new 'bok' into this brotherhood... that exemplifies the Karanghalan, Katarungan and Kagitingan [of the] KKK," said Robinhood.

"These three leters are the foundation of our motherland's freedom. Our oath-taking is an act of following the Katipunan ng mga Anak ng Bayan's 'kartilya' which helped shape the ideals of the [PMA]. Long live, mga MISTAH!" he added.

Padilla became controversial for defending once the use of "physicial bullying" and "torture" to children to help them face the realities of life.

Last February, he joked about resigning from Senate since it keeps him away from time spent with women.