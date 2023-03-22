US report: Few winners from margins in May polls as men and dynasties dominate

A man has a drink in front of posters plastered on a wall ahead of the May 9 presidential election in Manila on May 8, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Men, especially those from political families, dominated the 2022 polls, a US State department report said, adding vote buying was prevalent in the lead up to the national and local elections last May.

While most international and national observers saw the polls as a "well organized and generally free and fair", vote buying limits fair public participation in polls.

In some provinces, especially where races are tight, vote buying is seen as a regular part of the electoral process, with the report noting that it was widespread.

"Men dominated the political scene," the report also read. "Media commentators expressed concern that political dynasties limited opportunities for female opportunities for female candidates not connected to political families."

The 1987 Constitution makes it state policy to "guarantee equal access to opportunities for public service", which includes prohibiting political dynasties. No enabling law to implement the prohibition has been passed in the 36 years since the charter was ratified.

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.’s sister, Imee Marcos, sits at the Senate. Meanwhile, his son, Ferdinand Alexander has been elected a congressman of Ilocos Norte, the clan's bailiwick. Another son, William Vincent, is an intern at the House of Representatives, which is led by House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, the president's cousin.

Senator Cynthia Villar was joined at the upper house by her son Mark, who was elected into office in May. Camille Villar is district representative of Las Piñas.

Sen. Pia and Alan Peter Cayetano work at the same chamber while Alan Peter's wife is mayor of Taguig.

The US State Department noted that Sen. Robinhood Padilla, a practicing Muslim, topped the Senate race, but also pointed out that "while Muslim representation rose, Muslims, Indigenous groups, and others maintained that electing senators from a nationwide list favored established political figures from the Manila area." — Kaycee Valmonte