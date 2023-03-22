^

Headlines

US report: Few winners from margins in May polls as men and dynasties dominate

Philstar.com
March 22, 2023 | 5:44pm
US report: Few winners from margins in May polls as men and dynasties dominate
A man has a drink in front of posters plastered on a wall ahead of the May 9 presidential election in Manila on May 8, 2022.
AFP / Chaideer Mahyuddin

MANILA, Philippines — Men, especially those from political families, dominated the 2022 polls, a US State department report said, adding vote buying was prevalent in the lead up to the national and local elections last May.

While most international and national observers saw the polls as a "well organized and generally free and fair", vote buying limits fair public participation in polls.

In some provinces, especially where races are tight, vote buying is seen as a regular part of the electoral process, with the report noting that it was widespread.

"Men dominated the political scene," the report also read. "Media commentators expressed concern that political dynasties limited opportunities for female opportunities for female candidates not connected to political families." 

The 1987 Constitution makes it state policy to "guarantee equal access to opportunities for public service", which includes prohibiting political dynasties. No enabling law to implement the prohibition has been passed in the 36 years since the charter was ratified.

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.’s sister, Imee Marcos, sits at the Senate. Meanwhile, his son, Ferdinand Alexander has been elected a congressman of Ilocos Norte, the clan's bailiwick. Another son, William Vincent, is an intern at the House of Representatives, which is led by House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, the president's cousin. 

Senator Cynthia Villar was joined at the upper house by her son Mark, who was elected into office in May. Camille Villar is district representative of Las Piñas. 

Sen. Pia and Alan Peter Cayetano work at the same chamber while Alan Peter's wife is mayor of Taguig. 

READ: Husband-wife, parents-children dynasties dot 19th Congress

The US State Department noted that Sen. Robinhood Padilla, a practicing Muslim, topped the Senate race, but also pointed out that "while Muslim representation rose, Muslims, Indigenous groups, and others maintained that electing senators from a nationwide list favored established political figures from the Manila area." — Kaycee Valmonte

2022 ELECTIONS

POLITICAL DYNASTIES

US STATE DEPARTMENT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
Tanker that caused oil spill finally spotted

Tanker that caused oil spill finally spotted

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
MT Princess Empress was transporting 800,000 liters of industrial oil when it encountered engine trouble and sank in rough...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
Galvez, Austin hit China&rsquo;s deployment in West Philippine Sea

Galvez, Austin hit China’s deployment in West Philippine Sea

By Michael Punongbayan | 19 hours ago
The defense chiefs of the Philippines and the United States have again sounded the alarm over the escalating provocative activities...
Headlines
fbtw
After Teves hurls conspiracies, Marcos tells him to just return and face Degamo slay allegations

After Teves hurls conspiracies, Marcos tells him to just return and face Degamo slay allegations

By Cristina Chi | 7 hours ago
Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Marcos said that the government has asked Teves to return to the country to face allegations...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, US defense chiefs condemn China&rsquo;s &lsquo;gray-zone activities&rsquo;

Philippines, US defense chiefs condemn China’s ‘gray-zone activities’

By Kaycee Valmonte | 1 day ago
The Philippines and the United States once again stand together to condemn China’s illegal activities in the South China...
Headlines
fbtw
New EDCA sites identified, Marcos gives hints on locations

New EDCA sites identified, Marcos gives hints on locations

7 hours ago
"There are some in the north, there are some around Palawan, there are some further south so these sites are in various, different...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
House suspends Teves for 60 days for failure to return to PH

House suspends Teves for 60 days for failure to return to PH

By Cristina Chi | 3 minutes ago
The House of Representatives has slapped a 60-day suspension on Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. (Negros Oriental) after the lawmaker...
Headlines
fbtw
HK OFWs protest proposed policy to keep them from leaving bad employers

HK OFWs protest proposed policy to keep them from leaving bad employers

By Kaycee Valmonte | 1 hour ago
UNIFIL-Migrante HK said they will be joining other groups for a big protest action on May 1, while a petition will be launched...
Headlines
fbtw
Macron breaks silence in bid to defuse pensions crisis

Macron breaks silence in bid to defuse pensions crisis

By Francesco Fontemaggi | 1 hour ago
French President Emmanuel Macron is to make Wednesday his first public comments on the crisis sparked by his government forcing...
Headlines
fbtw
Padilla agrees with Enrile on easing martial law safeguard in Constitution

Padilla agrees with Enrile on easing martial law safeguard in Constitution

By Xave Gregorio | 1 hour ago
Senate constitutional amendments panel chairperson Robinhood Padilla agreed with chief presidential legal counsel Juan Ponce...
Headlines
fbtw
US report: Philippine laws for persons with disabilities, special education not effectively enforced

US report: Philippine laws for persons with disabilities, special education not effectively enforced

By Cristina Chi | 2 hours ago
Despite the passage of a law requiring all cities and municipalities to establish a learning center for students with disabilities,...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with