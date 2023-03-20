Philippines, China to hold foreign ministry consultations, SCS talks

This photo release shows the Department of Foreign Affairs building in Pasay City.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines and China are set to hold discussions later this week on the two countries’ bilateral relations and maritime issues, among others.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said Monday that Manila and Beijing will hold their 23rd Philippines-China Foreign Ministry Consultations (FMC) and the 7th Bilateral Consultations Mechanism (BCM) on the South China Sea from March 23 to March 24 in the Philippine capital.

“The discussions under the two mechanisms will cover a broad number of issues, including economic, people-to-people, maritime, security, and regional matters,” the DFA said.

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Bilateral Relations and ASEAN Affairs Ma. Theresa Lazaro will be leading the Philippine delegation, while Chinese Vice Foreign Minsiter Sun Weidong will be heading China’s group.

The FMC was last held before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, in 2019, while the two countries had a BCM in 2021.

This year’s FMC will focus on the “overall relations and all aspects of cooperation.”

Meanwhile, Manila and Beijing will tackle maritime issues, specifically recent developments in the West Philippine Sea, and explore a possible maritime cooperation and confidence building. Maritime issues continue to be a sore spot for the two countries, as China continues to ignore a 2016 Hague ruling that invalidates its claims over waters in the West Philippine Sea.

“The back-to-back conduct of the FMC and BCM highlights the goodwill between the Philippines and China to dialogue and move forward on practical measures,” the DFA said.

While in Manila, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun will pay a courtesy call on Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo. – Kaycee Valmonte