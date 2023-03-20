CHR: Killings of local village execs could impact barangay polls

Village chiefs Mario Delfin Tundag, 57, of Barangay Manguiao in Asturias, Cebu and Hadji Basit Zangkala of Barangay Labo-Labo in Datu Hoffer, Maguindanao del Sur were killed earlier in March.

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights has called on law enforcement to fast-track investigations into the killings of barangay officials in Cebu and Maguindanao del Sur as local elections near.

It has also launched its own probe into the incidents.

In a statement Monday, the CHR said its regional offices launched motu proprio (on its own) investigations into the killings of barangay chief Mario Tundag and his wife in Asturias, Cebu and barangay chairperson Hadji Basit Zangkala in Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao del Sur.

The killings happened on March 15 and 14, respectively.

Commission on Elections Chairperson George Garcia earlier expressed fear over the killings, a few months before the conduct of the local polls.

Although the Comelec chief said they do not consider the killings as election-related since the filing of certificates of candidacy has yet to start, Garcia warned against aspiring candidates resorting to violence.

Noting that the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan polls are a few months away on October 2023, the CHR also echoed Garcia’s warning.

“Alongside Comelec’s initiative to pursue legal remedies against those who commit these attacks, specifically by barring them from seeking elective posts, CHR calls on the government to take necessary measures to hasten investigations and hold accountable perpetrators,” the CHR said.

The commission pointed out that while authorities have yet to determine if the killings are related to politics, the crimes still affect the safety of communities and may have ramifications on the results of the upcoming elections.

“CHR emphasizes that free, fair, and non-violent elections are essential components of democratic societies. Violence that may be related to politics threatens the credibility and legitimacy of electoral processes,” it said.

“The climate of fear and intimidation can likewise deter citizens from exercising their right to participation altogether,” the commission continued.

PNP tells aspiring bets to get in touch

The Philippine National Police, for its part, has earlier urged politicians planning to run in the local elections to coordinate with them if they receive threats. Request for security assistance will be processed.

Col. Jean Fajardo, PNP spokesperson, said probers have identified persons of interest in the killing of Tundag. She did not give details.

Police still have no leads on the murder of Zangkala. — with reports from The STAR/Emmanuel Tupas