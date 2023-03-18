^

Headlines

Go Negosyo pays tribute to women entrepreneurs in summit

Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
March 18, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Go Negosyo is set to honor women entrepreneurs during its women entrepreneurship summit starting today.

In a statement, the advocacy group said the summit – to be held at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay in Parañaque City – seeks to highlight the role of women in various fields, including innovation, technology, trade and business leadership, and to recognize women who have excelled in these fields.

“In the 17 years that we’ve worked closely with MSMEs, we found that women make the most resourceful, creative and determined entrepreneurs. That’s why we make it a point, since early in Go Negosyo’s history, to always dedicate one of our events to honoring women entrepreneurs,” said Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion.

The summit will also present successful business models that women can venture into and inspire the next generation of women entrepreneurs and leaders to pursue their dreams, build their businesses and make a positive impact on society.

“The Annual Inspiring Filipina Entrepreneurship Awards will take place during the summit,” Go Negosyo said, referring to the prize given to outstanding Filipina entrepreneurs who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and made meaningful impact in their communities.

“More than 200 outstanding women entrepreneurs have already been given the award since its inception.

Philippine Retailers Association president and Wilcon Depot SEVP Rosemarie Ong chaired this year’s Inspiring Filipina Awards, while ASEAN BAC Philippines and Go Negosyo senior adviser Josephine Romero will preside over the awarding ceremonies,” it added.

Among the expected speakers at the summit are First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos, US Ambassador Marykay Carlson, Trade and Industry Secretary Alfredo Pascual and Parañaque City Mayor Eric Olivarez.

“The Women Entrepreneurship Summit 2023 will also be a day of insightful discussion and inspiring stories,” Go Negosyo said.

To discuss their journey in the male-dominated world of tech are Angkas founder Angeline Tham, Kumu vice president and She Talks Asia co-founder Victoria Herrera, GrowSari CMO Maimai Punzalan and Kindred Health CEO Jessica de Mesa.

Business-minded beauties Ms. Universe 1969 Gloria Diaz and Ms. Universe Philippines (Agusan del Norte) Jannarie Zarzoso will share their entrepreneurial journeys in their post-pageant life, while Amina Aranaz-Alunan will talk about being a first-mover in the fashion accessories business.

In addition, Jessica Wilson of Sunnies Face will give her insights on what it takes to build a trusted brand, while content creator Nana Silayro will talk about purpose and celebrating individuality.

Lydia’s Lechon founder Lydia de Roca, Ate Rica’s Bacsilog owner Rica Peñalosa and mother-daughter tandem Mary Grace Dimacali and Marian Dimacali Calaquian of Mary Grace will talk on what it takes to succeed in the food business.

Eggluck owner Luck Pedro, House of Musa founder Gleizl Joy Soo, Arkat Lawanen chair Amielyn Limbona and Something Nice CEO Rosanna Kabiling will all participate in a forum on what it takes to succeed as a woman entrepreneur.

Go Negosyo will also conduct free entrepreneurship mentoring sessions simultaneous with the event, while sponsors offering assistance on capital and access to markets will be on hand, including Esquire Financing, which will offer interest-free loans of P50,000 to attendees of the Women Entrepreneurs Summit.

WOMEN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos urged to take charge of Oriental Mindoro oil spill response

Marcos urged to take charge of Oriental Mindoro oil spill response

9 hours ago
Citing reports from the disaster management office of Calapan City, Protect VIP said traces of oil have been seen in Barangay...
Headlines
fbtw
BI apologizes for lengthy interviews, says human trafficking of young workers on the rise

BI apologizes for lengthy interviews, says human trafficking of young workers on the rise

13 hours ago
The bureau explained that it has noted a rise in the number of young professionals – even “those with good travel...
Headlines
fbtw
Tokhang survivor who played dead cleared in direct assault case

Tokhang survivor who played dead cleared in direct assault case

7 hours ago
A Quezon City court has cleared a man who survived being shot by police during an Oplan Tokhang operation by playing dead...
Headlines
fbtw
Padilla&rsquo;s Senate panel to start hearings next week on House's con-con push

Padilla’s Senate panel to start hearings next week on House's con-con push

By Xave Gregorio | 8 hours ago
Even if he admitted Friday that the House of Representatives’ push for Charter change may not get votes in the Senate,...
Headlines
fbtw
Rep. Teves, 2 sons face criminal raps over loose firearms, explosives
play

Rep. Teves, 2 sons face criminal raps over loose firearms, explosives

By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 days ago
PNP Col. Jean Fajardo, spokesperson of the agency, said in a streamed press conference that the complaint was filed before...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Wife jealous of husband&rsquo;s jeans, 5 other unbelievable denim stories

Wife jealous of husband’s jeans, 5 other unbelievable denim stories

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
An everyday uniform shared by millions all over the world, the 501 Original has been worn by millions of change makers, risk...
Headlines
fbtw
Teves, 2 sons face illegal firearms raps

Teves, 2 sons face illegal firearms raps

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 2 days ago
Charges of illegal possession of firearms were filed by the police yesterday against Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo...
Headlines
fbtw
Rep. Teves, 2 sons face criminal raps over loose firearms, explosives

Rep. Teves, 2 sons face criminal raps over loose firearms, explosives

By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 days ago
PNP Col. Jean Fajardo, spokesperson of the agency, said in a streamed press conference that the complaint was filed before...
Headlines
fbtw
WATCH: Who is Arnolfo 'Arnie' Teves Jr.?

WATCH: Who is Arnolfo 'Arnie' Teves Jr.?

By Martin Ramos | 2 days ago
In recent weeks, Teves has found himself on the receiving end of accusations, searches of his properties, and criminal...
Headlines
fbtw
WATCH: Harry Styles helps Pinoy fan propose at Philippines 2023 concert

WATCH: Harry Styles helps Pinoy fan propose at Philippines 2023 concert

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
There was a number of highlights during Harry Styles' "Love On Tour" concert in the Philippines, and among them was an actual...
Headlines
fbtw
WATCH: Binibining Pilipinas 2023 candidates advocate for menstrual leave, share International Women's Month messages
Exclusive

WATCH: Binibining Pilipinas 2023 candidates advocate for menstrual leave, share International Women's Month messages

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Binibining Pilipinas 2023 candidates have a message for all women this International Women’s Month.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with