Go Negosyo pays tribute to women entrepreneurs in summit

MANILA, Philippines — Go Negosyo is set to honor women entrepreneurs during its women entrepreneurship summit starting today.

In a statement, the advocacy group said the summit – to be held at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay in Parañaque City – seeks to highlight the role of women in various fields, including innovation, technology, trade and business leadership, and to recognize women who have excelled in these fields.

“In the 17 years that we’ve worked closely with MSMEs, we found that women make the most resourceful, creative and determined entrepreneurs. That’s why we make it a point, since early in Go Negosyo’s history, to always dedicate one of our events to honoring women entrepreneurs,” said Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion.

The summit will also present successful business models that women can venture into and inspire the next generation of women entrepreneurs and leaders to pursue their dreams, build their businesses and make a positive impact on society.

“The Annual Inspiring Filipina Entrepreneurship Awards will take place during the summit,” Go Negosyo said, referring to the prize given to outstanding Filipina entrepreneurs who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and made meaningful impact in their communities.

“More than 200 outstanding women entrepreneurs have already been given the award since its inception.

Philippine Retailers Association president and Wilcon Depot SEVP Rosemarie Ong chaired this year’s Inspiring Filipina Awards, while ASEAN BAC Philippines and Go Negosyo senior adviser Josephine Romero will preside over the awarding ceremonies,” it added.

Among the expected speakers at the summit are First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos, US Ambassador Marykay Carlson, Trade and Industry Secretary Alfredo Pascual and Parañaque City Mayor Eric Olivarez.

“The Women Entrepreneurship Summit 2023 will also be a day of insightful discussion and inspiring stories,” Go Negosyo said.

To discuss their journey in the male-dominated world of tech are Angkas founder Angeline Tham, Kumu vice president and She Talks Asia co-founder Victoria Herrera, GrowSari CMO Maimai Punzalan and Kindred Health CEO Jessica de Mesa.

Business-minded beauties Ms. Universe 1969 Gloria Diaz and Ms. Universe Philippines (Agusan del Norte) Jannarie Zarzoso will share their entrepreneurial journeys in their post-pageant life, while Amina Aranaz-Alunan will talk about being a first-mover in the fashion accessories business.

In addition, Jessica Wilson of Sunnies Face will give her insights on what it takes to build a trusted brand, while content creator Nana Silayro will talk about purpose and celebrating individuality.

Lydia’s Lechon founder Lydia de Roca, Ate Rica’s Bacsilog owner Rica Peñalosa and mother-daughter tandem Mary Grace Dimacali and Marian Dimacali Calaquian of Mary Grace will talk on what it takes to succeed in the food business.

Eggluck owner Luck Pedro, House of Musa founder Gleizl Joy Soo, Arkat Lawanen chair Amielyn Limbona and Something Nice CEO Rosanna Kabiling will all participate in a forum on what it takes to succeed as a woman entrepreneur.

Go Negosyo will also conduct free entrepreneurship mentoring sessions simultaneous with the event, while sponsors offering assistance on capital and access to markets will be on hand, including Esquire Financing, which will offer interest-free loans of P50,000 to attendees of the Women Entrepreneurs Summit.