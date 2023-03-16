^

Phivolcs downgrades Mayon Volcano to Alert Level 1

Philstar.com
March 16, 2023 | 9:40am
Phivolcs downgrades Mayon Volcano to Alert Level 1
This undated file photo shows Mayon Volcano in Albay.
The STAR / Edd Gumban, File

MANILA, Philippines — Phivolcs issued Thursday a bulletin downgrading Mayon Volcano from Alert Level 2 to Alert Level 1, indicating a lower chance of an eruption in the immediate future.

The lowering of Mayon’s alert status was due to observations made by Phivolcs in the past year, including fewer volcanic quakes since the first week of December 2022, deflation of the ground on the volcano since July 2022 to August 2022 and lower emissions of volcanic gas.

“However, the lowering of the alert status should not be interpreted that unrest has completely ceased,” Phivolcs said in its bulletin. “In the event of a renewed increase in any one or combination of the above monitoring parameters, the alert status may step up once again to Alert Level 2.”

“On the other hand, if there is a noticeable return to baseline levels of ground deformation and sustained low levels of other monitoring parameters, then the alert status may further step down,” Phivolcs said.

The bureau also reminded the public to remain vigilant and to avoid entering the permanent danger zone within a six-kilometer radius from the volcano's summit.

Mayon is an active volcano located in the province of Albay in the Bicol region of the Philippines. It is considered as one of the most active volcanoes in the country, having erupted over 50 times in the past 500 years.

One of its most recent eruptions occurred in 2018, which affected over 90,000 residents in the Albay region, including over 70,000 who had to take shelter in evacuation centers. — Xave Gregorio

MAYON VOLCANO

PHIVOLCS
Philstar
