Speaker to Teves: Come home, return to work

MANILA, Philippines — The leadership of the House of Representatives is calling on Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. to come back to the country and return to work as his travel authority expired last March 9.

“I expect Cong. Arnie to heed my appeal and report for work as soon as possible. His stay outside the country is no longer authorized by the House of Representatives,” Speaker Martin Romualdez said.

Romualdez added that the leadership of the Philippine National Police (PNP) has assured Teves of his security.

“The PNP leadership has spoken. They are willing to provide security to protect him from bodily harm. All Cong. Arnie needs to do is make the appropriate request. Our law enforcers cannot extend this protection outside the Philippines,” Romualdez said.

He clarified that he has “yet to receive any communication from Cong. Arnie since I appealed to him to return home,” contrary to the claims of Teves’ lawyers’ before the press.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla also gave assurance on the safety of Teves.

“We will not let anything happen to him, he will be secured,” Remulla said.

Teves’ lawyers, meanwhile, said their client, who is still abroad, would return to the Philippines to clear his name, but is concerned about his security. Teves went to the US supposedly for stem cell treatment on Feb. 28.

“Definitely he intends to return to clear his name. However, in light of recent developments… where the rights, not only of congressman Teves and of others associated with him, were trampled upon, there is a big concern for his security,” lawyer Ferdinand Topacio said in a mix of English and Filipino.

“He is weighing the pros and cons, but rest assured that if he is in the Philippines, he will not stop talking,” Topacio added.

This was seconded by another lawyer of Teves, Toby Diokno.

“Definitely, he wants to return to answer these accusations. We just have to secure his safety and the safety of his family before he could really decide fully when to return. It’s just a matter of when. If he will return, yes, he will return. It’s just a matter of when,” Diokno said.

13 more cases

Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos on Monday said 13 more cases will be filed by the PNP and National Bureau of Investigation against those behind the assassination of Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo.

“The filing of cases is not yet finished. We will file more, we are just completing the documents for filing, one is for murder, nine for frustrated murder, three for attempted murder, for a total of 13 more cases,” Abalos said at a press conference.

PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said that to be included in the 13 new cases are the four arrested suspects and 12 other “John Does.” Among those already charged were Joven Aber, 42; Benjie Rodriguez, 45 and Joric Labrador, 50.

Abalos added that at least 17 cases were previously filed, including eight cases for murder, six cases for frustrated murder, one case each for violation of Republic Act 10591 and violation RA 95196.

“In terms of victims, there are a total of 27 victims, nine died, those who were seriously injured were 15 and three for attempted murder,” Abalos added.

At the same time, Abalos called on those involved in the killing of Degamo to finally surrender, without naming the mastermind.

“All angles point to him but we do not discount the fact. We need to be broadminded here. It is difficult to name him as anyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty. Anyway, we already filed the case. I hope to fast-track the investigation of the case so that we can divulge everything,” Abalos added.

At the same time, Abalos said members of the task force composed of the PNP and Armed of the Philippines (AFP) are now going after the private armed groups in Negros Oriental.

He said the task force already asked for the assistance of the Department of Transportation and Bureau of Customs in going after the assassins of Degamo.

On the other hand, Abalos clarified that of the six members of Degamo’s security detail, four were from the PNP and two from the AFP.

“We already ordered an investigation on this issue and based on the initial report to me, four came from the PNP and two were assigned on that day, one was there and was even wounded, but the other one came late,” Abalos said.

Former soldiers

The possibility that a majority of Degamo’s assassins are former soldiers is now being entertained by the Special Joint Task Force Negros, its spokesman, Maj. Cenon Pancito III, disclosed yesterday.

Based on the revelations of arrested perpetrators, all former soldiers, Pancito said that the 10 suspects were also led by an ex-soldier, known only to his companions as “Black.”

“Based on the description, based on the training, there is reason for us to believe that he is a former member of the Philippine Army,” Pancito said, referring to the leader of the group.

Not all of them are ex-soldiers, as there is a civilian, but who seems to have military training, he added. “It is clear that these 10 are not just operating on their own.”

Pancito believes the assassins’ group leader, and three others who have remained at large, are still in Negros Oriental as all the entry and exits points are being closely guarded by authorities.

Defense OIC Senior Undersecretary Carlito Galvez Jr. gave assurance of the continued support of the DND and AFP in the Special Joint Task Force to suppress lawless violence in Negros Oriental.

Galvez, along with AFP chief General Andres Centino and PNP OIC Police Lieutenant General Rhodel Sermonia, visited Degamo’s wake at the provincial government building in Dumaguete City. They also met with his wife, Pamplona Mayor Janice Degamo.

Galvez likewise assured the families of those who were slain that swift justice will be given and peace will once again reign in Negros island.

The conduct of many security checkpoints in Negros is not good for tourism, especially to foreigners, Negros Occidental Gov. Eugenio Jose Lacson admitted yesterday.

More than 300 Army soldiers are now beefing up the police in the conduct of check points in 21 areas of Negros Oriental 2nd and 3rd districts, as well as in the pursuit of remaining suspects behind the murder of Degamo.

Probe postponed

A Senate panel decided to postpone the hearing on a series of political killings, including that of Degamo, to allow authorities to dig deeper into the incidents and file appropriate charges.

“The (postponement is meant) to give ample time to the PNP and DOJ to file airtight cases against the suspects. We don’t want to divide their attention,” said Sen. Ronald dela Rosa, chairman of the Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs.

Meantime, the House committee on public order and safety headed by Sta. Rosa City Rep. Dan Fernandez is set to start its inquiry today on the murder of the governor. – Bella Cariaso, Gilbert Bayoran, Neil Jayson Servallos, Ralph Edwin Villanueva, Jose Rodel Clapano, Cecille Suerte Felipe