More than 5 years later, cop found guilty of murdering teens Carl-Kulot in 'drug war' op

Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
March 13, 2023 | 4:10pm
More than 5 years later, cop found guilty of murdering teens Carl-Kulot in 'drug war' op
Police Officers 1 Jeffrey Perez (left) and Ricky Arquilita attend a Senate inquiry into the cases of teenagers killed in police anti-narcotics operations on Sept. 5, 2017.
The STAR / Geremy Pintolo

MANILA, Philippines — A Navotas court has found former policeman Jeffrey Perez guilty of killing teenagers Carl Angelo Arnaiz and Reynaldo "Kulot" De Guzman whose deaths in 2017 raised doubts about the Duterte administration's bloody "war on drugs."

The STAR newspaper reported that the Navotas Regional Trial Court Branch 287 found Perez guilty beyond reasonable doubt of the murders of Arnaiz and De Guzman. He was sentenced to suffer the penalty of reclusion perpetua or up to 40 years in prison, "without eligibility of parole."

This is the second known conviction of police officers in the "war on drugs" campaign of the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte, although the case of the two teenagers took longer than five years to resolve.

Perez had a fellow police officer as co-accused in the case, but Patrolman Ricky Arquilita died in prison of suspected viral hepatitis B in April 2019.

Perez and Arquilita were accused of beating up the teenagers before killing them in 2017.

Arnaiz went missing on the night of August 17, 2017. His body was found 11 days later at a funeral home in Caloocan City. Police claimed he had robbed a taxi driver and fired back at responding policemen, prompting the authorities to shoot him.

Almost a month later, De Guzman's parents were informed that their son’s body was found floating in a creek in Gapan, Nueva Ecija.

Torture, planting of evidence conviction

In November 2022, the Caloocan City Regional Trial Court Branch 122 found Patrolman Perez guilty for torture of Arnaiz and De Guzman and was sentenced to reclusion perpetua or up to 40 years of imprisonment.

He was also found guilty of Planting of Evidence under RA 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and RA 10591 or Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act in the case of Arnaiz.

A report by The STAR newspaper in 2021 reported that pandemic has stalled the murder trial over the killings of the two teenagers. This was unlike the murder trial involving 17-year-old Kian delos Santos, which concluded in November 2018 or after a speedy year-long trial with the conviction of three police officers. — with reports from The STAR/Marc Jayson Cayabyab

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

