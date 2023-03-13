Police get $3.3-M aid from US for anti-terrorism efforts

Members of the Philippine National Police line up for the monthly rank inspection at the Manila Police District Headquarters on December 9, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police has received a $3.3-million technical assistance from the United States to help out with its anti-terrorism efforts in the country.

The package was handed over by US Ambassador to the Philippines Marykay Carlson, Police Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. said on Monday.

Assistance included the turning over of equipment, such as explosive incident countermeasures like 34 bomb suits, 41 digital scanners, 43 x-rays, 36 high-risk search techniques, 16 seeker e-kits, and seven pickup trucks.

Azurin recently led a PNP delegation that visited the United States for a four-day official mission for top-level engagements with their counterparts.

"High in the agenda of the discussions [was] the continuing cooperation among the PNP and various US law enforcement agencies in joint efforts against terrorism and transnational crime," Azurin said.

RELATED: PNP says Hamas recruiting for terror attacks in Philippines

Manila has been receiving aid from Washington to improve its security and defense capabilities. The Philippines also received a $27-million counterterrorism aid from the US in 2018, among Washington’s other forms of assistance to Manila.

However, in 2020, a bill was introduced in US Congress to block funding to the Philippines until the government introduces reforms to its military and security forces, citing the "brutal" regime of then President Rodrigo Duterte and the Anti-Terrorism Act that was seen to target labor organizers, workers and political opponents.