^

Headlines

Government to launch nationwide campaign vs fake news

Helen Flores - The Philippine Star
March 13, 2023 | 12:00am
Government to launch nationwide campaign vs fake news
Stock photo shows a woman on a laptop showing "fake news."
memyselfaneye / Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — The government will launch a nationwide digital media literacy campaign in the middle of this year to combat fake news and disinformation, according to the Presidential Communications Office.

PCO Undersecretary Cherbett Karen Maralit made the announcement on Friday during a forum on “CyberSafe Against Fake News: Being Smart, Being Safe and Staying Ahead! Ensuring Women and Girls a Safe Online Experience,” on the sidelines of the 67th Session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women at the UN headquarters in New York.

Maralit said the campaign seeks to equip the most vulnerable communities in the Philippines with knowledge and tools “to be discerning of the truth.”

She also noted that “crucially, in this age of plenteous and insistent information, the rights of women and girls continue to be undermined by disinformation and misinformation.”

“The PCO, therefore, is positioning itself as a pillar that upholds the rights and welfare of women and girls through a digital media literacy campaign that will focus on our most vulnerable communities,” Maralit said.

“Taking a context-based and factual grassroots approach, we intend to reach out to, and equip, these communities with knowledge and skills and tools that will enable them to be discerning of the truth as they engage in various social media channels and platforms,” she said.

Maralit said the PCO would collaborate with the private sector, including the stakeholders of the broadcast industry, to establish effective mechanisms against fake news.

The PCO will also guide the public toward a place of strength where they have the ability to understand and identify false, incomplete or inaccurate information, she said.

“We will work to improve the citizenry’s ability to think critically and analyze information. The first step towards this end is identifying reliable and credible sources of information,” Maralit said.

A thorough study will be conducted this month throughout the Philippines, which seeks to refine the target communities where media literacy is most needed; determine the social media platforms through which these communities are most susceptible to fake news, and identify the contents and topics on which these misinformation and disinformation focus, the PCO official said.

The study also hopes to identify the profiles of fake news peddlers; understand the influences that open these communities to deceptions, and understand the practices and habits of the target communities that create the opportunities for exposure to disinformation and misinformation, she said.

“When we have gathered the results of this study, expectedly by the middle of this year, we will be implementing a nationwide media literacy campaign that will focus on the areas identified,” Maralit said.

FAKE NEWS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
China: EDCA expansion to 'seriously' harm Philippines' interest, regional stability

China: EDCA expansion to 'seriously' harm Philippines' interest, regional stability

8 hours ago
In a statement, the Chinese Embassy claimed that Washington was adding sites under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace refutes UN panel, says reparations given to WWII 'comfort women'

Palace refutes UN panel, says reparations given to WWII 'comfort women'

By James Relativo | 1 day ago
The Malacañang, Friday, belied findings published by the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination...
Headlines
fbtw
Romualdez seeks House probe into 'suspicious' absence of Degamo's police escorts

Romualdez seeks House probe into 'suspicious' absence of Degamo's police escorts

10 hours ago
Romualdez said it is “highly suspicious” that five police escorts of Degamo did not report for duty on March 4...
Headlines
fbtw
Rescuers transporting remains of Cessna plane crash victims in Isabela

Rescuers transporting remains of Cessna plane crash victims in Isabela

11 hours ago
Foronda added that bad weather conditions are making it difficult for choppers to transport the bodies to Cauayan City.
Headlines
fbtw
DSWD: More than 137k persons affected by oil spill

DSWD: More than 137k persons affected by oil spill

9 hours ago
The department said that as of March 11, 30,042 families or 137,230 persons from 121 barangays in the MIMAROPA and Western...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Oil spill heads for Verde Island Passage

Oil spill heads for Verde Island Passage

By Bella Cariaso | 1 hour ago
The oil spill from the sunken oil vessel off Naujan, Oriental Mindoro is threatening to reach the Verde Island Passage due...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP probes absence of Degamo security

PNP probes absence of Degamo security

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 hour ago
The Philippine National Police will look into the reported absence of five of the six members of the late Negros Oriental...
Headlines
fbtw
58,000 MT of sugar arrive &ndash; SRA exec

58,000 MT of sugar arrive – SRA exec

By Bella Cariaso | 1 hour ago
At least 58,000 metric tons of imported sugar have arrived in the country, an official of the Sugar Regulatory Administration...
Headlines
fbtw
China opposes joint patrols in West Philippine Sea, more EDCA sites

China opposes joint patrols in West Philippine Sea, more EDCA sites

By Pia Lee-Brago | 1 hour ago
China strongly opposed yesterday joint patrols in the West Philippine Sea and expanded United States access to Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Agricultural smuggling courts proposed

Agricultural smuggling courts proposed

By Paolo Romero | 1 hour ago
There is an urgent need for the country to establish special courts focusing on agricultural smuggling to speed up the prosecution...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with