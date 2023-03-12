China: EDCA expansion to 'seriously' harm Philippines' interest, regional stability

MANILA, Philippines — The Chinese Embassy in Manila on Sunday said the expansion of United States’ access to military bases in the Philippines will “seriously” endanger the country’s national interests and regional stability.

In a statement, the Chinese Embassy claimed that Washington was adding sites under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement “to secure its hegemony and selfish geopolitical interests and out of the cold-war mentality.”

“Whereas the US claims that such cooperation is intended to help the disaster relief efforts of the Philippines and some Americans even tout the EDCA sites as driver of local economy, it is plain and simple that those moves are part of the U.S. efforts to encircle and contain China through its military alliance with this country,” the embassy said.

“To bundle the Philippines into the chariots of geopolitical strife will seriously harm Philippine national interests and endanger regional peace and stability,” it added.

The embassy was responding to the remarks of US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson on EDCA in an interview with GMA Integrated News. In the interview, Carlson said she does not see EDCA sites as a “magnet” for Beijing’s “aggressive behavior.”

US State Department Undersecretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said last week that local communities where four new EDCA sites will be located are being consulted, but she deferred to the Philippine government to announce where these sites will be.

While there have been no announcements as to where the new EDCA sites will be located, it has been reported that the US asked for access to bases in Isabela, Zambales and Cagayan facing north towards Taiwan, and on Palawan near the disputed Spratly Islands in the West Philippine Sea.

The Chinese Embassy also accused the US military of “[stirring] up trouble in the South China Sea and ganging up with its allies from other parts of the world to flex muscle.”

“By doing these, the U.S. has not only heightened tension, driven wedge between China and the Philippines, but also has disturbed and upset the joint effort of countries in this region to safeguard peace and stability in the South China Sea,” it said.

A 2016 landmark arbitration ruling that invalidated Beijing’s expansive claims over a large part of the South China Sea, including the West Philippine Sea. China, however, does not recognize this decision. — Gaea Katreena Cabico with report from Xave Gregorio