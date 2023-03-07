5.9-magnitude earthquake rocks Davao de Oro

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 3:20 p.m.) — A 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck the southern Philippines on Tuesday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said, with local authorities warning of aftershocks and possible damage.

The shallow quake struck at about 2:02 p.m., a few kilometers from Maragusan municipality in the mountainous province of Davao de Oro on Mindanao island.

According to Phivolcs, the reported intensities are as follows:

Intensity V (strong) - Maco, Maragusan, Nabunturan, New Bataan, and Pantukan, Davao de Oro

Intensity IV (moderately strong) – Monkayo, Davao de Oro; City of Tagum, Davao del Norte; City of Bislig, Surigao del Sur

Intensity III (weak) - Santa Cruz, Davao del Sur; City of Davao; City of Mati, Davao Oriental

Intensity II (slightly felt) - City of Cagayan De Oro; Antipas, Carmen, and City of Kidapawan, Cotabato; Columbio, Sultan Kudarat

Intensity I (scarcely perceptible) - Aleosan, Cotabato; Esperanza, Lutayan, and President Quirino, Sultan Kudarat

An employee in the Maragusan disaster office told AFP that authorities were checking reports of a landslide on a national highway.

"We have not received any reports of other damage or casualties, but we are checking the villages around the town," he added, declining to give his name.

"Things shook at the office but there was no damage."

Quakes are a daily occurrence in the Philippines, which sits along the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic as well as volcanic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.