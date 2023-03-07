^

Headlines

5.9-magnitude earthquake rocks Davao de Oro

Philstar.com
March 7, 2023 | 3:05pm
5.9-magnitude earthquake rocks Davao de Oro

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 3:20 p.m.) — A 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck the southern Philippines on Tuesday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said, with local authorities warning of aftershocks and possible damage.

The shallow quake struck at about 2:02 p.m., a few kilometers from Maragusan municipality in the mountainous province of Davao de Oro on Mindanao island.

According to Phivolcs, the reported intensities are as follows:

  • Intensity V (strong) - Maco, Maragusan, Nabunturan, New Bataan, and Pantukan, Davao de Oro
  • Intensity IV (moderately strong) – Monkayo, Davao de Oro; City of Tagum, Davao del Norte; City of Bislig, Surigao del Sur
  • Intensity III (weak) - Santa Cruz, Davao del Sur; City of Davao; City of Mati, Davao Oriental
  • Intensity II (slightly felt) - City of Cagayan De Oro; Antipas, Carmen, and City of Kidapawan, Cotabato; Columbio, Sultan Kudarat
  • Intensity I (scarcely perceptible) - Aleosan, Cotabato; Esperanza, Lutayan, and President Quirino, Sultan Kudarat

An employee in the Maragusan disaster office told AFP that authorities were checking reports of a landslide on a national highway.

"We have not received any reports of other damage or casualties, but we are checking the villages around the town," he added, declining to give his name.

"Things shook at the office but there was no damage." 

Quakes are a daily occurrence in the Philippines, which sits along the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic as well as volcanic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

EARTHQUAKE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
2 retirees win P73.4 million lotto

2 retirees win P73.4 million lotto

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 1 day ago
Two retirees a former seaman and an ex-government worker became instant millionaires after winning the jackpot draws last...
Headlines
fbtw
Oriental Mindoro fishing ban also hurts other sectors relying on coastal activities

Oriental Mindoro fishing ban also hurts other sectors relying on coastal activities

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
Residents in Naujan town called on the government to immediately address the problem, and provide them with financial assistance...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos to DILG, PNP: Dismantle private armies

Marcos to DILG, PNP: Dismantle private armies

By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday described as “shocking” and “purely political” the assassination of Negros...
Headlines
fbtw
Speaker recommends firing of all NAIA screeners

Speaker recommends firing of all NAIA screeners

By Delon Porcalla | 1 day ago
Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista should remove all personnel from the Department of Transportation Office for Transportation...
Headlines
fbtw
95% of Metro Manila transport paralyzed &ndash; strikers

95% of Metro Manila transport paralyzed – strikers

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
A strike by public utility vehicle operators and drivers paralyzed 95 percent of transportation in Metro Manila yesterday,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Government debt stock fattens in January

Government debt stock fattens in January

3 minutes ago
The government’s debt stock fattened in January amid a fresh round of borrowings meant to meet the country’s growing...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH to residents near oil spill: Drink water from safe sources, wear industrial mask

DOH to residents near oil spill: Drink water from safe sources, wear industrial mask

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
Vergeire said that residents who live 100 meters from the affected areas cannot drink water sourced from their communities....
Headlines
fbtw
8,600 commuters avail of 'libreng sakay' in Manila during Day 1 of transport strike

8,600 commuters avail of 'libreng sakay' in Manila during Day 1 of transport strike

By James Relativo | 3 hours ago
Thousands and thousands of commuters were serviced by the City of Manila during the first day of the weeklong "tigil-pasada"...
Headlines
fbtw
Top US diplomat floats alliance with Japan, Australia to aid Philippines

Top US diplomat floats alliance with Japan, Australia to aid Philippines

By Xave Gregorio | 3 hours ago
“The idea here is obviously, we have a strong alliance together, but we’re even stronger when we combine forces...
Headlines
fbtw
Two years since 'Bloody Sunday,' calls for justice, accountability and peace continue to ring

Two years since 'Bloody Sunday,' calls for justice, accountability and peace continue to ring

By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
Rights alliance Karapatan, in a statement on Tuesday, expressed indignation that two years since the Bloody Sunday, “none...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with