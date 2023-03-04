^

Security experts back WPS triad  

Michael Punongbayan - The Philippine Star
March 4, 2023 | 10:00am
Japan-based think tank The Canon Institute for Global Studies’ research director Miyake Kunihiko said there is a need for a multi-layer security and maritime policing mechanism involving the Philippines, Japan and the United States.
USS Curtis Wilbur FB Page

MANILA, Philippines — Security and global affairs experts have expressed support for a possible trilateral defense arrangement among the Philippines, the United States and Japan, amid China’s continuous aggressive actions in the South China Sea.

Japan-based think tank The Canon Institute for Global Studies’ research director Miyake Kunihiko said there is a need for a multi-layer security and maritime policing mechanism involving the Philippines, Japan and the United States.

He issued the statement during a forum yesterday on “Strengthening Partnerships Toward a Free and Open Indo-Pacific” organized by the Stratbase ADR Institute, together with the embassies of Japan and the US.

“(The security environment is) evolving. It’s changing. We need support from people. So therefore, the process will be incremental. It should be politically correct without sending the wrong signal to the other side,” he said.

“It might take time. But the most important thing is we have that intention and we started doing it and it will continue so that the other side will not be misunderstood,” he explained.

Miyake said a quad patrol involving the Philippines, Japan, the US and even Australia is necessary to maintain the status quo in the region.

“It’s another natural process because the sea is wide and big, and ships are limited, so it’s pretty natural that instead of one country doing the whole thing, more countries work together to cover as much area as possible. I think it’s in the pipeline, we have to do this in order to maintain the status quo and prevent them from being changed by force. I think it’s a matter of time,” he pointed out.

Miyake also expressed belief that the Japanese government is “very, very serious” about a visiting forces agreement with the Philippines.

“It is not a means to coerce foreign countries. It is a means to send the right message to those who wish to change the status quo by force and not in compliance with the international law. Then they will think twice. What we are doing is natural maritime policing operations. Unless you have a bad intention, you don’t have to worry,” he said.

Stratbase president Dindo Manhit said the Philippines must strengthen its alliances and partnerships with states with proven commitment to protect the rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific.

“The current administration’s recent engagements with Japan and the United States include a potential trilateral defense mechanism and a visiting forces agreement with Japan. Although no final agreements have been reached, the Stratbase ADR Institute sees these as opportunities to promote rules-based order through cooperation among like-minded states,” he said.

Manhit pointed out that Japan and the US have consistently supported the Philippines in its 2016 arbitral victory over China in the South China Sea issue. – Michelle Zoleta

