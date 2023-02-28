Adamson confirms passing of student reported missing for days

MANILA, Philippines — Adamson University has confirmed the “untimely” death of one of its students who was reported missing since mid-February.

In a statement on Tuesday, Adamson University announced the "untimely passing" of one of its students on February 18, the day he was first reported missing.

The university extended its condolences to the family and friends of the student on the "unexpected and unfortunate loss" and urged the public to refrain from sharing unverified information on his passing.

The university's statement also included a reminder to students to be "mindful and vigilant of their activities" inside or outside the campus and to report any incidents when "feeling unsafe or uncertain."

Based on a video by ABS-CBN News, a relative of the student was able to identify his remains at a location allegedly provided by one of the suspects. The circumstances behind his death are unclear as of press time.

The university's student publication, Adamson Chronicle, shared a police report on February 22 detailing the sudden disappearance of an Engineering student who was reportedly last seen at Jac Liner Bus Terminal in Buendia, Manila.